The evolutionary clade and biodiversity of green lizards of the genera Lacerta and Timon—reptiles common in the Mediterranean basin and surrounding areas of the European continent, North Africa and Asia—have never been studied in detail from the perspective of historical biogeography. Now, a paper published in the Journal of Biogeography presents a new scenario for deciphering the potential evolutionary processes that have acted—separately or together—to give rise to the biodiversity of species in this group in Mediterranean ecosystems.

19 HOURS AGO