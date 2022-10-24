Elk River City Council approves contract with Minnesota Squatch hockey

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

The Elk River City Council approved a contract at the council meeting on Oct. 3 for the Minnesota Squatch junior hockey team to play at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.

The contract had been the subject of an extended discussion at the council meeting on Sept. 19, with the council ultimately allowing the Squatch to play three games and bring in a concessions vendor for those games at the center while staff worked on an updated contract.

At that meeting, several council members expressed issues with not receiving a percentage from food and drink sales from the outside vendor, the Squatch being able to use meeting rooms or practice facilities at no charge, and the Squatch not being responsible for damage done by visiting teams to the facility.

The revised contract that the council approved included the facility receiving 6.5% on net revenue from the vendors, the Squatch being able to use meeting rooms or practice facilities at the regular rates, and a damage clause being added so the Squatch would be responsible for damage done by visiting teams.

Staff said there would be similar contracts for Elk River High School hockey and Elk River youth hockey.

The original contract included 151 hours of practice ice, 66 game hours, and leasing office space and a resident locker room for the team for a total of nearly $40,000. The contract had been reviewed and approved by the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission on Sept. 12.

Tim Dalton, Furniture and Things Community Event Center superintendent, said the commission had no concerns but was excited to be selling $20,000 in unused ice time.

“That’s ice that would remain unsold,” Dalton said. “It was a good value for the facility.”

Dalton added that staff made sure the Squatch ice time would not conflict with youth or high school hockey.

The Minnesota Squatch had its first game at the facility on Sept. 23.

In other action at the Oct. 3 meeting, the council:

—Heard an update on the Elk River Landfill. Staff said this past summer, they’ve done 5 acres of final cover construction. At the end of the year, Waste Management is intending to submit a plan to the city for stormwater management. There was also the second to last construction on a liner. Council members asked if the landfill will be full prior to the contract date. Staff said rates have been pretty high the last couple years but there are a lot of factors and they’re not sure how it’s going to time out.

—Approved an extension agreement with Allied Waste Services of North America with a five-year term from April 2022 through March 2027 for residential waste collection. Rates will not change in 2023 but will increase in small amounts after – roughly 0.38%, according to council documents.

This increase is due to increased operation costs, drivers, fuel and market fluctuations. The contract also has changes for customer service concerns, optional yard waste service and communication requirements.

—Introduced new employees: senior communications coordinator Starr Sorheim, building maintenance technician Tim DeBiaso, center assistant facility supervisor Jeff Shelby.

—Accepted donations for the Elk River Farmers Market for market operations and special programs. The $11,000 in donations consisted of $3,500 from T-Mobile, $2,500 from Kevin Gleitz with State Farm, $1,500 from Vision Transportation, $1,000 from Elk River Senior Living, $1,000 from Guardian Angels, $500 from Kemper Drug and Gifts, $500 from Health Partners and $500 from Three Rivers Orthodontics.