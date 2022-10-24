Residents express concern over safety on Twin Lakes Road

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

At the council meeting on Oct. 17, the Elk River City Council heard from a number of concerned residents about the traffic on Twin Lakes Road during the open forum.

The speakers referenced an incident on Oct. 4, when a 15-year-old Elk River boy was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Twin Lakes Road where it intersects with Industrial Circle.

A driver was traveling southbound on Twin Lakes Road when he struck the teen boy, who attends Spectrum High School, as he was crossing by walking east on Twin Lakes Road. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke previously said the boy sustained serious injuries in the crash but was expected to recover.

Elk River resident Kathie Ziebarth said she worked at Spectrum High School and had two children who graduated from the school.

“I was scared to death when they were 16 and learning to drive and crossing Twin Lakes,”Ziebarth said. “Traffic has increased tremendously.”

Elk River resident Macy Berg said she has two children who are students at the high school. She said the sidewalks are great, but the crosswalks need to be addressed and the speed limit should be reduced.

“I was very concerned when a student was struck, but I saw it coming,” Berg said.

St. Michael resident Katie Raivala said she has four children, all of whom graduated from or currently attend Spectrum High School. She said something needs to change to make it safe for the students.

“This is a very busy road – and not just Spectrum students are crossing it, but also people who live in the neighborhood,” Raivala said.

Elk River resident Josh Beck said he has three children who attend Spectrum and has been concerned about that intersection for a while.

“It’s terrible, trying to get in and out of there,” he said. “You’ve got young drivers and a lack of patience. It’s only gotten worse.”

After the open forum, Mayor John Dietz said the incident is still under investigation and that once the police report is done, the city will look at options for the intersection.

“We’re going to start working on this relatively quickly,” Dietz said.

Council Member Garrett Christianson asked that the information about the intersection be posted on the city’s social media pages as well.

In other action at the Oct. 17 meeting, the council:

•Approved a purchase agreement to buy an aerial apparatus for the Elk River Fire Department. The current apparatus is no longer in line with current standards.

•Approved the Elk River Youth Hockey Association ice contract for 2022-24. The contract includes a minimum purchase of 1,800 hours at $230 an hour, or $414,000 each year. The council approved a facility use contract with youth hockey for 2022-24. That contract would allow the association to use the office, two storage spaces and a training area in the fieldhouse. Dietz said he was fine with youth hockey using the fieldhouse, but wanted to leave the facility open to all sports as well.

•Approved the Elk River Figure Skating ice contract for 2022-23. The contract includes 320 total hours of ice time with 190 hours at $222 for prime time hours and 130 hours at $175 for off peak hours – for a total of $64,550.

•Voted 3-2 to approve a conditional use permit to allow a residential property to have an in-home hair salon on Morton Avenue. Several neighboring residents expressed concern at the council meeting about increasing traffic, parking and code violations from the property.