Zimmerman, MN

Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge photo on magazine cover

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 5 days ago

A photograph of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman taken by a celebrated nature photographer is featured on the cover of the latest edition of the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine.

The caption describes it as a photo of prairie grasses catching golden light under storm clouds.

The photograph was taken by Jim Brandenburg, who grew up in southwestern Minnesota. It is one of a number of his prairie photos showcased in the magazine’s September-October issue. Several of the photos were taken at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve near Rogers. They include three fall scenes, one of a bee visiting an aster bloom and one of a sunset casting a warm glow on clouds and wildflowers, according to the captions in the magazine.

See the cover and some of the featured photos from the issue at https://tinyurl.com/29d2z9px.

Elk River, MN
