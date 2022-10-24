Salk Middle School hosts first STEM Day for all students

Activity-filled day started with ‘Minute to Win It’ contests between students and staff before engaging students in scientific thinking

Special to the Star News

Salk Middle School’s STEM magnet program in Elk River hosted its first STEM Day on Oct. 14. The goal of this schoolwide event was to engage all students with STEM-based activities in all hours of classes.

All STEM activities support the science and engineering practices that core curriculum integrates and Salk’s STEM themes (technology integration, evidence-based communication, and innovative thinking/problem solving).

The activity-filled day also supported positive school culture. STEM Day launched with an all-school STEM Fest featuring staff-versus-students “Minute to Win It” challenges.

“Our staff came together to implement STEM in new ways – from STEM Fest to each individual content area,” STEM curriculum coordinator Megan Heitkamp said. “We filled the day with creative thinking, real-world applications, and students collaborating together – all the key parts of a great STEM magnet program. We use STEM skills each day in each class, but STEM Day allows us to scream our STEM theme in different ways.”

Students tracked their progress using a reflective learning log that will be turned into a display in Salk’s commons area.

This is a sampling of Salk’s STEM Day activities:

•Learning about the Artemis Mission and engineering lunar landers.

•Angry Bird Challenge with engineering catapults.

•Snack Mix Stations with collaborative team-building.

•Classroom visits with Mintex, Minnesota Historical Society and University of Minnesota volunteers to learn more about evidence-based communication strategies.

•Designing new landmarks in Minnesota using creative and limited resources.

•Mission Possible: crossing the gym floor with limited resources and a lot of creativity.

•Ridiculous product combinations and 30-second promos.

•WeVideo found-object song composition.

•New Tynker coding challenges.

•Eiffel Tower spaghetti and marshmallow engineering.

•2D target design using scroll saws and animal designs.

•Cosmic Art created using telescope images.

•Mixing up a batch of Jell-O popcorn using problem-solving skills to craft a tasty treat.