Sherburne County, MN

Board updated on contamination at Elk River Landfilll

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 5 days ago

Presentation highlights investigations of the groundwater and efforts to correct problem areas

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

During a workshop meeting on Oct. 4, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners listened to a presentation from Waste Management on landfill activities and groundwater protection and remediation efforts at the Elk River Landfill.

The landfill was created in 1972, when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the first solid waste permit for an open (unlined) dump. In 1987, the first bottom liner was installed at the site. From 1989-91, the solid waste rules were initiated and liners with leachate collection became required. In 1995, Sanifill purchased the landfill. Sanifill later merged with Waste Management. In 1999, an active gas extraction system was installed to improve groundwater.

Waste Management Groundwater Protection Program Senior Director Terry Johnson presented an overview of groundwater investigations that led to corrective actions. Groundwater has been monitored at the site three times a year for more than 35 years through a variety of methods, which includes borings and well samplings.

Johnson said the contamination, which mainly consists of vinyl chloride, is somewhat under Rice Lake and coming from the unlined portion of the landfill. Vinyl chloride is a compound used to create PVC.

Federal law requires vinyl chloride contamination to be 2 parts per billion or lower. Minnesota law is stricter, requiring vinyl chloride contamination to be 0.2 parts per billion or lower. Johnson compared 1 part per billion to one second of time in 32 years.

Johnson said the contamination doesn’t meet the federal limit for contamination, but does meet Minnesota’s limit.

“The concentrations are tiny – the amount of vinyl chloride is equivalent to one ounce per year,” Johnson said. “Imagine a fingernail polish bottle, but our detection and regulatory limits are so low that that’s still a problem.”

Johnson said no organics from the landfill have been found in residential wells. Testing was done on the well supplying water for the Ridges of Rice Lake development and found that tritium, a hydrogen isotope used to evaluate the age of water in the well, was not present.

According to the presentation, this means “very old” groundwater is sourcing the Ridges of Rice Lake well.

To deal with and monitor the vinyl chloride contamination, Waste Management will be using monitored natural attenuation (a way to treat dissolved groundwater contaminants), residential well replacements and residential well sampling.

“We’re looking at data to see if monitored natural attenuation will be enough to keep vinyl chloride from affecting human health,” he said.

Johnson said there are several ways to limit groundwater contamination from the unlined portion of the landfill, including putting a liner over the top to prevent water going through the site and putting in gas collection to pull out contaminants, both of which Waste Management has already done.

As a third and “last resort” option, Johnson said Waste Management could pump groundwater out, treat it and put it somewhere else.

“If we need to, we’ll do that,” he said. “We’ll do whatever it takes.”

Johnson said as a result of the capping and gas, contamination levels have gone down near the unlined site.

“20 years ago, contamination was a lot higher,” he said. “Five years from now, I would like to see the contaminated area move toward the landfill.”

Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

