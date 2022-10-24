ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Free DNR webinars cover outdoor topics

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 5 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host free webinars this fall on topics from swan migration to winter biking, wildlife photography to state park opportunities.

Here’s the schedule:

• Oct. 26: Experiencing the fall Tundra Swan migration.

• Nov. 2: Preserving your harvest.

• Nov. 9: You bike in the winter?! Explore all that fat biking has to offer.

• Nov. 16; The art of wildlife photography.

• Nov. 23: Minnesota State Park opportunities.

• Nov. 30: Fishing for northern pike.

Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last less than an hour. Participants must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/47zpsvdk. Recordings of past webinars are also available at that site.

Comments / 0

Related
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
689
Followers
483
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy