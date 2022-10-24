Free DNR webinars cover outdoor topics
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host free webinars this fall on topics from swan migration to winter biking, wildlife photography to state park opportunities.
Here’s the schedule:
• Oct. 26: Experiencing the fall Tundra Swan migration.
• Nov. 2: Preserving your harvest.
• Nov. 9: You bike in the winter?! Explore all that fat biking has to offer.
• Nov. 16; The art of wildlife photography.
• Nov. 23: Minnesota State Park opportunities.
• Nov. 30: Fishing for northern pike.
Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last less than an hour. Participants must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/47zpsvdk. Recordings of past webinars are also available at that site.
