Utah State

nbcsportsedge.com

Pickup of the Day

Bol Bol was a +18 in his first start with Orlando and it couldn't have gone much better with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in 26 minutes. As I said in today's Waiver Wired, we could have our next fantasy unicorn as this guy can truly do it all.
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Raptors vs 76ers, DeMar DeRozan Props and More!

In February of...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Dallas vs Brooklyn and Golden State against Miami

Last night, Brooklyn...
nbcsportsedge.com

DeMar DeRozan and Bulls Host Pacers in First Betcast of the season

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (2-2) welcome Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana...
nbcsportsedge.com

Betting Spurs vs Wolves, Jazz vs Rockets and Hawks vs Pistons@

I teased we...
nbcsportsedge.com

Collin Sexton's struggles, Hawks' backcourt chemistry & Nick Richards

Welcome to Rotoworld's NBA Trending Topics! Each week our analysts discuss a wide...
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Pickups Podcast: Week 2

On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and...
nbcsportsedge.com

Podcast: Week 8 Preview

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Week 8 Lines; NBA BETCAST Matchup

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the captivating Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year markets in the NFL. They also dive into a couple of early NBA surprise teams and their playoff prospects. Bet the Edge kicks...
nbcsportsedge.com

TNF Week 8; CFB Stand Outs; NBA Best Bets

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 TNF game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2) with both sides missing a handful of key contributors. The pair also break down some of the biggest games of the College Football slate, as well as discuss what stands out to them on the NBA board.
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 8 Bets: 49ers due for a bounceback

At this point,...
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Projections and Bets for October 28

Six games are scheduled in the National Hockey League on Friday, including the rare afternoon contest locally between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights. Below you will find my projections for each of the six games on tap, as well as any wagers worth considering, with odds powered by PointsBet.
nbcsportsedge.com

Live Dogs: Staff underdog picks for Week 9

It's always fun to cash a ticket of any shape or size, but there's...
nbcsportsedge.com

G5 Spotlight: Miners Look to Down Blue Raiders

Last week featured a difficult decision, as I opted to bet against my Air...
nbcsportsedge.com

Bermuda: Placement Bets for the Undervalued

This week the PGA Tour heads to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship....
nbcsportsedge.com

Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com

Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 8

We want to...
