Read full article on original website
Related
7 Self-Care Tips for Fall Here on the Suncoast
We all have a lot going on here on the Suncoast this fall. For some of us, there will be the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to deal with before we can even think about the holiday season soon to be upon us. For kids, there are end-of-semester tests, sports functions, and a host of other activities that will keep you on the road and moving constantly. Or possibly you are a retiree but will need to travel to a variety of places to see grandkids, friends, and family for the holiday. Whatever the situation, the fall season can be full of a lot of activity and to-do items that can be stressful. We have compiled a list of self-care items to help you feel refreshed and ready to tackle your next fall task.
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Don't let Halloween lead to nightmare at the dentist's office | THE MOM STOP
My sister and I always joke that we got the “bad teeth” genes. It seems like no matter how often we brush or floss, despite the fact that I go to the dentist twice a year religiously for cleanings and floss regularly — despite the fact that my sister is actually married to...
Introducing to the World: KOLO, an Unparalleled Immersive Visual Experience Celebrating the Rich Artistic & Cultural Heritage of Ukraine
As our world experiences a pivotal chapter in history, it is both an honor and a privilege to present a magnificent and magical window into KOLO, KOLO SHOW , a brand-new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. KOLOwill make its North American premiere at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. Tickets on sale now HERE. KOLO also presents at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on December 29th 2022 (tickets on sale 10.14.22)..
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0