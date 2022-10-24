ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Self-Care Tips for Fall Here on the Suncoast

We all have a lot going on here on the Suncoast this fall. For some of us, there will be the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to deal with before we can even think about the holiday season soon to be upon us. For kids, there are end-of-semester tests, sports functions, and a host of other activities that will keep you on the road and moving constantly. Or possibly you are a retiree but will need to travel to a variety of places to see grandkids, friends, and family for the holiday. Whatever the situation, the fall season can be full of a lot of activity and to-do items that can be stressful. We have compiled a list of self-care items to help you feel refreshed and ready to tackle your next fall task.
Introducing to the World: KOLO, an Unparalleled Immersive Visual Experience Celebrating the Rich Artistic & Cultural Heritage of Ukraine

As our world experiences a pivotal chapter in history, it is both an honor and a privilege to present a magnificent and magical window into KOLO, KOLO SHOW , a brand-new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. KOLOwill make its North American premiere at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. Tickets on sale now HERE. KOLO also presents at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on December 29th 2022 (tickets on sale 10.14.22)..
SARASOTA, FL
