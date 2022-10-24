ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Md. State Police Charge Two With Gun Offenses

They were arrested this week in Montgomery County following two separate traffic stops. Rockville, Md (KM) Maryland State Police in Rockville made two arrests on gun charges following two separate incidents this week. . In one, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, was arrested on Thursday morning following a vehicle crash...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween

Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Three Indictments Friday

These cases now move to Circuit Court. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. Josue Ronaldo Lopez-Reyes, 26. of Frederick, was charged by the panel with 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree assault and false imprisonment for an incident which occurred on August 28th, 2022..
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Inova Health activates emergency operations due to surge in flu-like illnesses

Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan at the system's hospitals and emergency rooms due to a surge in patients with flu and other respiratory viruses. "Declaring emergency status allows us to better prioritize patient and team member safety, leverage operational efficiencies, and make decisions in a dynamic...
Three People Stabbed Early Sunday Morning In Frederick

Police are investigating. Frederick, Md (KM) Three people were stabbed early Sunday morning in Frederick. At around 2:20 AM, police responded to the 100 block of North Market Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers say they found three victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Montgomery County

A 39-year-old man has died following a fatal pedestrian collision in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The victim was struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road around 8:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Montgomery County police. Investigators say that the victim, who was located in the roadway,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
County police announce identities of two drivers killed in separate collisions

Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning. Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd. According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
10_26_22 Weinberg Center and Americans Feeling Social Pressure

Barbara Hiller joins Bob Miller and Ryan Hedrick to discuss the latest happenings at the Weinberg Center. (The Hill) Americans across the country are discussing their thoughts on trending policy topics with family, friends and colleagues.

