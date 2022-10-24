Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Charge Two With Gun Offenses
They were arrested this week in Montgomery County following two separate traffic stops. Rockville, Md (KM) Maryland State Police in Rockville made two arrests on gun charges following two separate incidents this week. . In one, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, was arrested on Thursday morning following a vehicle crash...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween
Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Three Indictments Friday
These cases now move to Circuit Court. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. Josue Ronaldo Lopez-Reyes, 26. of Frederick, was charged by the panel with 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree assault and false imprisonment for an incident which occurred on August 28th, 2022..
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Inside Nova
Inova Health activates emergency operations due to surge in flu-like illnesses
Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan at the system's hospitals and emergency rooms due to a surge in patients with flu and other respiratory viruses. "Declaring emergency status allows us to better prioritize patient and team member safety, leverage operational efficiencies, and make decisions in a dynamic...
wfmd.com
Md. Transportation Officials Hear About Railroad Bridge Over Rt. 75 In Monrovia
It’s where large tractor trailers have become stuck. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s an age-old problem in Frederick County: tractor trailers getting stuck under the railroad bridge that crosses Route 75 in Monrovia, That issue was brought up on Monday during the annual visit by the Maryland Department of Transportation.
wfmd.com
Three People Stabbed Early Sunday Morning In Frederick
Police are investigating. Frederick, Md (KM) Three people were stabbed early Sunday morning in Frederick. At around 2:20 AM, police responded to the 100 block of North Market Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers say they found three victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
Police investigate ‘targeted’ triple stabbing in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said a fight led to a triple stabbing Sunday morning. Officers received a report of the stabbing in the 100 block of N. Market St. around 2:20 a.m. When they got there, they found the three people who’d been hurt. Medics took all three to […]
Metro News
Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
Brace yourself for the 'Tripledemic' | Doctors warn COVID, flu, RSV could surge as weather gets cold
BETHESDA, Md. — As we head toward Halloween, health experts are sharing a scary new word. They're calling the risk of surging COVID, influenza, and RSV a "tridemic" or "tripledemic." It's already hit some schools and threatens to again overwhelm hospitals. "RSV is probably the scariest experience we've had...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Montgomery County
A 39-year-old man has died following a fatal pedestrian collision in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The victim was struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road around 8:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Montgomery County police. Investigators say that the victim, who was located in the roadway,...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police announce identities of two drivers killed in separate collisions
Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning. Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd. According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing In Woodbridge
Authorities in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teenage boy who has gone missing. Christopher Canales, 16, left his home on Lacebark Elm Court in Woodbridge around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Prince William County police said. Later that evening, the teen...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
wfmd.com
10_26_22 Weinberg Center and Americans Feeling Social Pressure
Barbara Hiller joins Bob Miller and Ryan Hedrick to discuss the latest happenings at the Weinberg Center. (The Hill) Americans across the country are discussing their thoughts on trending policy topics with family, friends and colleagues.
