Read full article on original website
Related
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure. Voters have a choice to legalize cannabis for...
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Maryland desperately needs election judges for the midterm election
As early voting began in Maryland Thursday, elections officials throughout the state were struggling to find enough election judges to fully staff the polls, worried that the shortage could lead to problems. But they weren’t alone. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says it's a national problem.
Wbaltv.com
How do I vote early in Maryland? 8 days of early voting starts Thursday
HUNT VALLEY, Md. -- Workers are making polling places across Maryland ready to welcome voters for early voting. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Last-minute preparations were underway to get polling places ready leading up to the Thursday start of in-person early voting in...
wypr.org
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland
Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
wypr.org
From marijuana to term limits: A round-up of Maryland ballot measures
Early voting begins today in Maryland. In addition to choosing candidates, voters will be asked to approve five amendments to the state constitution, plus other local charter amendments. The WYPR News Team has been digging into those ballot measures, and senior reporter Rachel Baye joined Nathan Sterner to highlight some.
Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’
Democratic and Republican voters say they're sorry to see Gov. Larry Hogan (R) go. The post Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
theislandnow.com
Delta-8 THC in Maryland: Legal Status & More
Delta-8 is a recreational drug commonly used by people seeking a feeling of euphoria and sociability. While it is a popular drug that may be used to treat multiple ailments like anxiety, you should know what state laws say about its use. With the increasing popularity of delta-8 and other...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges
Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Marijuana Vote: Arguments for and against legalizing recreational use
Maryland voters will head to the polls in just under two weeks and decide whether recreational marijuana should be legal in the state. However, as the vote draws near, supporters and opponents remain at odds over the benefits and drawbacks. While there has been bipartisan support for marijuana legalization, opponents...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 27
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summer temperatures are a distant memory, but the splashes of fall colors and excellent fishing opportunities throughout Maryland more than make up for it. This is a wonderful time to be out with family and friends fishing for everything from trout to striped bass. Forecast Summary:...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame
The Republican gubernatorial hopeful has failed to do many of the things a candidate who wants to win would do, observers say. The post Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
mocoshow.com
Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland
Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
Comments / 5