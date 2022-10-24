EP. 105 Needed: More innovation, more disruption….with evidence please…. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Kathy Ford, chief product and strategy officer at Project Ronin, a company founded in 2018 by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus with a moonshot objective to transform cancer care. It has been a “short thirty years” in healthcare and Kathy has been focused on launching healthcare solutions globally. She describes being raised by big companies – first falling into it, then falling in love with it, and today, being absolutely driven to have a large impact on the clinical outcomes in healthcare. While Kathy has spent her career bringing health tech solutions to market, she describes her work at Ronin as perhaps the most impactful. And this excites her.

