Schools may be forced to cut teachers and expand class sizes due to ‘devastating’ funding shortages
Schools are considering cutting teacher numbers and making class sizes bigger in a bid to save money. In a new poll by an education union, most said they were likely to take these measures or were at least thinking about them. Headteachers have been raising the alarm over stretched school...
MedCity News
How to bring direct primary care into the home
Homebound patients often struggle with complex medical conditions among the costliest in healthcare. One recent analysis concluded that homebound people aged 70 and older accounted for 11% of Medicare spending in 2015, even though they comprise only 5.7% of the Medicare fee-for-service demographic. In addition to older Americans, research shows...
Teachers reveal why they quit their jobs: ‘Second-hand trauma from the classroom’
Teachers have shared why they’re leaving their jobs behind, with many former educators describing how the career impact their mental and physical health. On TikTok, multiple people used the hashtag #TeacherQuitTok, which has more than 87 million views, when creating videos about what led them to leave the education field.
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
2minutemedicine.com
Risk factors for mortality following major surgeries in older US adults
1. In this prospective cohort study, the mortality rate in community-living older persons in the United States following major surgery within one year was 13.4%. 2. Age 90 or above, frailty, and probable dementia were associated with significantly increased one-year mortality rates in community-living older adults following major surgery. Evidence...
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
TechCrunch
Navina secures $22M to process and summarize medical data for clinicians
Navina was founded by Ronen Lavi and Shay Perera, who previously led the Israel Defense Forces’ AI lab, where they say that they built AI “assistant” systems for analysts suffering from data overload. Their work there inspired the products they went on to built at Navina, which aim to help physicians drowning in medical data.
Tempus Launches Real-World Data-Driven Program to Accelerate Precision Oncology Research
– Precision Medicine company Tempus announced the launch of Tempus+, a program connecting medical centers across the U.S. like Stanford Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, to advance cancer research and provide access to Tempus’ library of more than five million de-identified research records.
+850 Health Innovators Reunited in Milan, Italy, to Shape the Future of Health at Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- After the success of the 2021 edition, Frontiers Health 2022 was hosted again in the city of Milan, Italy, on October 20 th and 21 st at the impressive location of Palazzo del Ghiaccio & Frigoriferi Milanesi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005839/en/ Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022 (Photo: Frontiers Health)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EP. 105 Needed: More innovation, more disruption….with evidence please….
EP. 105 Needed: More innovation, more disruption….with evidence please…. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Kathy Ford, chief product and strategy officer at Project Ronin, a company founded in 2018 by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus with a moonshot objective to transform cancer care. It has been a “short thirty years” in healthcare and Kathy has been focused on launching healthcare solutions globally. She describes being raised by big companies – first falling into it, then falling in love with it, and today, being absolutely driven to have a large impact on the clinical outcomes in healthcare. While Kathy has spent her career bringing health tech solutions to market, she describes her work at Ronin as perhaps the most impactful. And this excites her.
MedicalXpress
AI model for screening of leadless implanted electronic devices
Small leadless implanted electronic devices (LLIEDs) have emerged as a safer alternative to lead-dependent cardiac rhythm-management devices, with advancements in miniaturization, battery technology, and communication. Intrathoracic LLIEDs can not only help in cardiac pacing but also enable the monitoring of cardiovascular and electrophysiologic activity, and non-cardiovascular physiology. However, their subsequent...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Studies find ways to improve food safety education programs
Foodborne illness afflicts about 48 million people annually in the United States, resulting in 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Increased knowledge of food safety could reduce these numbers. “Food safety is an important part of food security,” said Yaohua Feng, an assistant professor of food science and Extension at Purdue...
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Uses Synthetic Patient Data To Simulate A Machine Learning Enabled Learning Health System (LHS)
In recent years, machine learning (ML) techniques in the medical field have grown significantly. Thanks to the high performance of deep learning models, machines can detect and classify diseases precisely, sometimes even exceeding specialists. To do this, a model must use data like medical images by accessing patients’ personal information. The use of this personal data causes a privacy problem. One of the most significant barriers to Learning Health Systems (LHS) research and development is the lack of access to EHR patient data.
Woman divides opinion after saying it's exhausting parenting with an obese partner
A mother sparked mixed reactions after admitting she was 'exhausted' by having to co-parent with a partner who is obese. It goes without saying that being a parent is tough and tiring at the best of times, but one mother questioned whether she was 'being unreasonable' as she took to Mumsnet to ask for advice about her situation this week.
getnews.info
INTO university partners count among top institutions in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023
INTO University Partnerships, a leading global education provider, is celebrating the success of its university partners in the US, the UK and Australia, as 13 of them appear in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, released this month. Six of these are among the top 200 higher education institutions globally.
Medical News Today
All about blepharoplasty procedures and results
Blepharoplasty is a type of eyelid surgery that removes sagging skin around the eyes. The surgery can be cosmetic, or a person may need it to improve vision. Both upper and lower eyelids can have blepharoplasty, and surgeons may combine it with other facial cosmetic procedures. During a blepharoplasty, a...
medtechdive.com
Baxter warns hospitals to stop using connected incontinence pads over interference risk
Baxter issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction after learning its WatchCare incontinence management system can interfere with other medical devices. The device radiates radio frequency (RF) that may affect nearby devices, causing insulin overdoses, incorrect fetal heart tone readings and other errors. Baxter, which acquired WatchCare in its takeover of...
These are the toys to give children at every age to help them develop
Children’s main job is to play and learn, and the tools of their fun-filled trade are toys. But with such a huge toy selection on the market, which are the best ones to help babies, toddlers and young children learn and develop while having fun at the same time?
