Stormzy Rushes U.K. Top 10 With ‘Hide & Seek’

Stormzy secures a 26th top 10 as “Hide & Seek” (via Def Jam) storms the U.K. singles chart , while Sam Smith and Kim Petras complete a full month atop the survey with their “Unholy” collaboration.

“Hide & Seek,” lifted from Stormzy’s upcoming third album This Is What I Mean , is new at No. 7, giving the homegrown hip-hop star the week’s top debut. This Is What I Mean is due out Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie and Aitch’s “Psycho” (Atlantic) collab is on the climb . After chasing a top 5 spot on the midweek survey, some five weeks after its release, “Psycho” finishes the chart week up 9-6.

No less than seven singles make a splash in the U.K. top 40 for the first time, including British rapper Central Cee , whose “One Up” (Central Cee) arrives at No. 17. “One Up” becomes the Londoner’s 14th U.K. top 40 hit.

The 1975 has the best-selling album in the U.K. this week with Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Dirty Hit). The British pop-rock outfit also bring up their 11th and 12th top 40 appearances, with album tracks “Oh Caroline,” new at No. 29 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, and “I’m In Love With You,” at No. 34.

Lil Baby also snags two top 40 debuts on the Official Chart, published Friday (Oct. 21), with “California Breeze” (No. 26) and “Real Spill” (No. 36). Both are lifted from the U.S. rapper’s new album It’s Only Me (via Motown/Quality Control), which bows this week at No. 3, a new career high.

Labelmate Lil Yachty floats into the top tier with “Poland,” new at No. 30, for the U.S. rapper’s third top 40 appearance.

Blink 182 makes an immediate impact with “Edging” (Columbia), the U.S. pop-punk trio’s first recording with Tom DeLonge in a decade . The track, lifted from the reunited band’s forthcoming studio album, debuts at No. 31, for Blink’s 11th top 40 hit.

At the pinnacle of the U.K. chart is Sam Smith and Kim Petras ’ “Unholy” (EMI), which locks-in four-straight weeks at No. 1. The latest crown comes as Smith unveils the tracklist and release date for their fourth studio album, Gloria , due out Jan. 27, 2023.

Finally, two versions of the EDM tune “Miss You” are flying on the chart. Oliver Tree ’s cut with Robin Schulz (via Atlantic) blasts 28-9, while German EDM producer Southstar’s “Miss You” (B1/Ministry Of Sound) rises 62-23. Both settle into peak positions.