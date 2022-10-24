ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2ufY_0ikD9jIr00

Sen. Brian Dahle preps for debate as he hopes to unseat Governor Newsom in November election 03:34

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle — the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 6: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the climate agreement event jointly west coast leaders Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan on October 6, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States. California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia are part of the Pacific Coast Collaborative, along with the cities of Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, all working together to build the low carbon economy of the future. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies — which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads in challenging Republican leaders Florida and Texas — potential opponents in a presidential election.

"Everyday Californians understand what is happening here in California and the governor is focused on running for president," Dahle said during a debate that was broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. The debate will air again Sunday night on KQED Public Television.

Asked directly by co-moderator Marisa Lagos if he would commit to serving all four years if he's reelected, Newsom said "yes." Newsom defended his national campaigning, saying he "barely" left the state to take on national Republican leaders, who he says are banning books and "demeaning" the LGBT community.

"This is a serious moment in American history," Newsom said. "I've had enough. So I'll proudly and happily stand up."

The debate mostly followed the flow of political messaging from the country's two major political parties, with Newsom focusing on climate change and abortion rights while Dahle focused on the economy, particularly California's high cost of living that includes gas prices soaring as much as $2.60 higher than the national average.

Dahle, a farmer from the northwest corner of California who also owns a trucking business, said it cost $200 a day to put diesel fuel in his trucks — a cost he says has increased the price of food. He said California should have used its record budget surplus to suspend the state's gas tax, which he says would amount to a $1,700 rebate for taxpayers.

"He's out of touch with everyday, hard working, middle class Californians," Dahle said. "Yes, he and his friends can afford Teslas at $70,000, but Californians on the whole have no opportunity but to just suffer from the policies Gavin Newsom has put forward."

Newsom pushed back, noting he has signed laws sending billions of dollars back to taxpayers since the start of the pandemic, with the latest round of cash hitting taxpayers' bank accounts this month. That's far better than suspending the state's gas tax, Newsom said, because there would be no way to guarantee oil companies would pass the savings along to drivers.

He accused Dahle of voting against those rebates in the state Legislature. Records show Dahle voted for a bill that would implement the tax rebates, but he voted against a broader budget bill that included the money to pay for them.

On abortion, Dahle said he would remove $20 million in the state's budget that would help pay for women from other states to come to California for the procedure. But he said he would leave money for "reproductive care" in the budget, without detailing what that meant.

He criticized Newsom for supporting Proposition 1, a measure on the ballot this year that would enshrine the right to an abortion in California's Constitution. Dahle said the amendment, if it passed, would make abortion legal up "to the minute before birth."

Newsom said he wouldn't "apologize for having the back of women and girls all across this country."

"What my opponent believes is some 10-year-old gets raped by her father should be forced to bear her brother or sister," Newsom said. "His position is extreme."

There were no surprises, as both men stuck to the positions they've held throughout their lengthy careers in politics. Newsom defended his and his wife's decision to send their children to a private school, saying the school is focused on "creativity and critical thinking and the kinds of things we're advancing in our public education system."

Dahle said his two sons went to public schools, but says his daughter attends a private school "because you and I both know that the better education is private education because our schools are failing."

That sparked a heated exchange about education policy, with Dahle saying Newsom can't blame Republicans because they "haven't been in control in California for the last 10 years."

"I blame you for not having one imaginative idea except those that were promoted by people like Betsy DeVos," Newsom said, a reference to former President Donald Trump's education secretary.

The debate will likely be the high point of Dahle's campaign. He's raised less than $1 million, which isn't enough to run statewide TV ads in the nation's most populous state, home to some of the country's most expensive media markets.

"Every day we are trying to get people to know who I am," Dahle said, adding he plans to drive a truck across the state, holding rallies up until Election Day.

Comments / 3

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

During debate, Newsom vows to finish 4-year term if re-elected

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state senator Brian Dahle from the village of Bieber in Lassen County. It is the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CHP receives federal grant to support efforts to stop street takeovers

The California Highway Patrol has received a federal grant to help curb the rampant amount of street takeovers plaguing streets all over the state. On top of the $5.5 million allocated in the state's 2022-23 budget for the CHP to implement the Campaign to Eliminate Street Racing and Sideshows, an additional $1.5 million has been granted in order to form the Sideshow, Takeover, Racing, Education and Enforcement Taskforce (STREET). They hope the new taskforce will help decrease the number of crashes that stem from sideshows and street races. According to CHP, speed was determined a factor in almost 40% of all crashes that involved a fatality or injury in 2019-20, a number which increased by 21% in 2020-21. "Reckless driving behaviors are a significant threat to all who use California's roadways," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a statement. "The STREET grant will provide for a focused education and enforcement campaign, targeting aggressive driving behaviors, street racing and sideshow activities."The funding for the grant is provided by a grant that comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which runs through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.Hawaii's civil defense agency is holding meetings across the island to educate residents about how to prepare for a possible emergency. They recommend having a ″go″ bag with food, identifying a...
HAWAII STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Can I track my California inflation relief check?

(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy