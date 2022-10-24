Read full article on original website
What went wrong with Netflix’s The Watcher?
Fresh off their controversial Netflix series Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have come out with another miniseries, The Watcher, which has rubbed many audiences the wrong way. Based on a true story, the series follows the Brannock family, who begin receiving threatening letters from a sender known only as “the Watcher” after they move into a new house in Westfield, New Jersey. The Brannocks also find themselves tormented by their neighbors. who refuse to respect their privacy, leading them to believe that one, if not all, of them is the Watcher.
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
The best Sonic fan games
Sonic was once the biggest rival Mario ever faced. The blue blur certainly gave the plumber a run for his money in the 8- and 16-bit days of gaming and was arguably winning in terms of mass popularity for a brief moment in time. Sonic was the cool, hip, more “adult” type of character with a very ’90s attitude that resonated with a large portion of the western gaming audience. He was even the very first video game character to ever get his own balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Needless to say, Sonic was looking to run away with the title of the face of gaming. That was until the 16-bit days ended, and the shift to 3D began.
Gotham Knights’ great story suffers from this video game writing trend
Gotham Knights has a “we” problem. WB Games Montreal’s latest follows four of Batman’s former sidekicks as they defend Gotham City and try to solve a case the caped crusader never could after Batman is killed. It’s a bold narrative hook, and by far the best part of this newly released superhero game. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights‘ writing has one flaw that’s become more prevalent in games as of late. Some game scripts, especially in multiplayer games or titles with more than one playable character, can feel impersonal, or even clinical, because they can’t attribute any actions to a single character.
Scorn: how to solve the light puzzles in act 3
Scorn is a difficult game in just about every way. Not only will it test your fortitude as you attempt to navigate its disturbing environments, but it will frequently block your progress with cryptic puzzles. Each act in the game has a main puzzle or two, but just like the world around you, there's very little in the way of explanation on what you're even supposed to do.
Prey for the Devil’s ending explained
October is always a great month for horror movies, and this month has already seen the release of Halloween Ends, Terrifier 2, and Hellraiser, among others. Now, just on the eve of Halloween, there’s Prey for the Devil. The new film from the director of The Last Exorcism tells...
Armageddon Time review: A gorgeous but empty memoir
There’s a gorgeous, grainy texture to writer-director James Gray’s meticulously crafted new film Armageddon Time. Gray, with the help of cinematographer Darius Khondji, has created one of the most visually inviting films of the year. Its soft yellows and hazy, golden hues work in concert with Happy Massee’s perfectly grimy, low-rent production design to create a version of late-1970s New York City that is simultaneously terrifying and inviting. Armageddon Time is, in other words, made with the same, overflowing love that is on display in all of Gray’s films.
