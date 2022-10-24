ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Candidate Max Steiner Exposes Rep. Doug LaMalfa as Election-Denying Insurrectionist at LWV Forum

By R.V. Scheide
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “Is Gen X a Bunch of Trumpers? Maybe That’s the Wrong Question,” by...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile

Comments / 0

Community Policy