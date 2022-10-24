Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
He's still the world's richest man, but becoming "Chief Twit" has wiped billions off Elon Musk's fortune, according to the Bloomberg wealth index.
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘entire UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row
The comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire UK is racist” after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the UK prime minister. Noah said on the US news programme The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments that were widely criticised in the UK. The former chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah had been “simply wrong”.
India remains open to self-regulation of social media content -minister
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India continues to favour a self-regulatory body for social media content disputes, a federal minister told Reuters, despite a lack of consensus among Big Tech companies to form a joint appeals panel.
