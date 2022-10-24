ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Tolling on I-15 Express Lanes set to start in Davis, Weber counties

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The tolling system for Express Lanes on Interstate 15 in Davis and Weber counties is expected to be active next week. Tolling on the I-15 Express Lanes (carpool lanes) in both directions between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden will begin as soon as Monday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Stubborn fire continues to burn at Sugar House construction site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The news doesn’t get any better with the Sugar House fire as officials Friday said demolition meant to finally douse stubborn hot spots will continue through the weekend. The fire that started Tuesday just before midnight destroyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family releases name of father killed in Sandy road rage shooting

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man fatally shot during a road rage incident Wednesday in Sandy has shared his name. The victim was Chris Mortensen, 42. He was a married father of four from Pleasant Grove, according to a fundraising account that says it was set up to benefit his family.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD swears in 2 dozen new officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department took another step toward remedying its daunting staffing shortage Thursday, swearing in 24 new officers during a ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center. As of October 24, 2022, the SLCPD has 43...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

