Gephardt Daily
Tolling on I-15 Express Lanes set to start in Davis, Weber counties
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The tolling system for Express Lanes on Interstate 15 in Davis and Weber counties is expected to be active next week. Tolling on the I-15 Express Lanes (carpool lanes) in both directions between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden will begin as soon as Monday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian incident leaves woman in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian incident near 400 West and 400 South. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the auto-ped Thursday at 6:52 a.m. “Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground on 400...
1 dead following Unified Police Department and SWAT standoff in Midvale
Unified Police Department and SWAT are currently at 8555 South Monroe St. in Midvale dealing with an armed man who shot at law enforcement and hit at least one police car.
Gephardt Daily
Stubborn fire continues to burn at Sugar House construction site
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The news doesn’t get any better with the Sugar House fire as officials Friday said demolition meant to finally douse stubborn hot spots will continue through the weekend. The fire that started Tuesday just before midnight destroyed...
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
eastidahonews.com
Utah student hit by truck while walking to school dies from her injuries
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Springville High School senior hit by a pickup truck while walking to school on Tuesday has died from her injuries, police announced Wednesday night. Lilly Warren was hit about 7:45 a.m. near 620 S. Canyon Road, which is close to the high school. Springville...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Gephardt Daily
Three men charged for allegedly robbing Salt Lake City mail carrier, stealing ‘arrow key’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three young men have been charged on suspicion of robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Salt Lake City. Charged in the federal case are Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, and Exodus Matua and Lorenzo Saavedra, both 18 and from Saratoga Springs.
Gephardt Daily
Utah governor, transportation leaders share vision for network of trails connecting communities
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday announced a shared vision to build a network of trails connecting Utahns to their destinations and communities throughout the state. “We have heard the public asking for more trails, and we see how trails are...
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
Suspect dies by suicide after SWAT standoff in Midvale
A SWAT standoff in Midvale ended when the suspect, who initially barricaded himself in a home, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning.
Three Utah teenagers accused of robbing USPS letter carrier by gunpoint
Three Utah teenagers have been charged in a federal grand jury after allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in August.
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
Gephardt Daily
Family releases name of father killed in Sandy road rage shooting
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man fatally shot during a road rage incident Wednesday in Sandy has shared his name. The victim was Chris Mortensen, 42. He was a married father of four from Pleasant Grove, according to a fundraising account that says it was set up to benefit his family.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD swears in 2 dozen new officers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department took another step toward remedying its daunting staffing shortage Thursday, swearing in 24 new officers during a ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center. As of October 24, 2022, the SLCPD has 43...
Gephardt Daily
SLCFD: Demolition crews set to tear down Sugar House building still burning after 4-alarm fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters remained on the scene of a four-alarm structure fire in Sugar House late Wednesday afternoon, with the task of limiting the size of the interior fire until demolition crews can get to the scene. The apartment building —...
Cause of massive Sugar House construction fire still unknown
A large 4-alarm fire broke out in the Sugar House neighborhood overnight, leading to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in the area.
