OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The tolling system for Express Lanes on Interstate 15 in Davis and Weber counties is expected to be active next week. Tolling on the I-15 Express Lanes (carpool lanes) in both directions between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden will begin as soon as Monday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO