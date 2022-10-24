Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Memorial Holiday Fest Returning To Downtown Springfield
The Memorial Holiday Fest will return to downtown Springfield later this fall. It’s the second year downtown for the event that was known as Festival of Trees when it was staged for years at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Various events and activities are planned for Wednesday evenings and Saturdays around downtown from November 26th through December 21st.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
khqa.com
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Springfield man sentenced for drug possession, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses. In a news release, court officials said 29-year-old Tyrell Harris was sentenced for heroin possession and distribution. According to the police, when officers attempted to arrest Harris at his home for unrelated firearms charges, […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wglc.net
Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
newschannel20.com
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
foxillinois.com
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Christian County Coroner identifies man killed in train derailment
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
wdbr.com
Report: Dad’s girlfriend accused
A Carlinville woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old boy. The Macoupin County sheriff and state’s attorney says Ashley Bottoms, 33, is being held responsible. The State Journal-Register reports Bottoms is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. The paper reports the story is that Bottoms was breaking up a fight between children, threw the little boy against a wall – where he hit his head – then drove him around for three hours before seeking medical attention.
