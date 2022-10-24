ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Anti-cheating’ exam hats in the Philippines go viral

By News.com.au
 5 days ago

Pictures of students donning “anti-cheating” hats in the Philippines have gone viral and inspired other colleges to follow suit amid bold claims over their effectiveness.

Students at one college in Legazpi City were asked to wear bizarre apparel designed to prevent them peeking at at their classmates’ papers.

Many responded by creating homemade contraptions out of cardboard, egg boxes and other recycled things. One lad even made his own goggles using paper tubes. Others donned hats, helmets or Halloween masks.

The teacher behind the idea told the B B C she had been looking for a “fun way” to ensure “integrity and honesty” in her classes.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering claimed that her idea had been “really effective”.

Professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz said she was inspired by the technique used in Thailand nine years ago.
Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Students at a college in Legazpi City were asked to wear bizarre apparel to avoid looking at their classmates’ papers.
Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

She was inspired by a technique reportedly used in Thailand nine years previously.

In 2013, an image went viral appearing to show a room of university students in Bangkok taking test papers while wearing “ear flaps” – sheets of paper stuck to either side of their head to block their vision.

After asking her students to get creative, Prof Mandane-Ortiz posted pictures of her students wearing the headgear on her social media pages.

Prof. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor claimed that her idea had been “really effective”.
Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz
Prof. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz said she had been looking for a “fun way” to ensure honesty in her classes.
Facebook/Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz

They quickly went viral and made the news in the Philippines — where several other colleges have reportedly followed suit in a bid to crack down on cheating.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her tutees performed better this year, having been motivated by the strict examination conditions to study extra hard.

She told the BBC that many of them finished their tests early and — perhaps most importantly — none of them got caught cheating.

