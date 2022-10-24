Read full article on original website
Related
Are Uggs really back in style? I visited one of the brand's retail stores and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback — see inside.
I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what the brand's retail experience is like after making a comeback as the "it" fall shoe.
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Comments / 0