TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that can refer amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission maintain say it has gone beyond its original mandate and lacks accountability. They say it has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who are unelected appointees, in contrast to the elected Legislature. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can do so, as can citizens through initiative petitions. Still, some citizen groups don’t want to lose the commission.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO