ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad

By AYA BATRAWY, TRISHA AHMED, CLAUDIA TORRENS, MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press
informnny.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly...
AFP

A 'rumbling' in the dark: Philippine mum recounts landslide escape

As midnight approached and floodwaters rose around her, mother-of-three Chonalyn Sapi sought refuge at her local village chapel in the southern Philippines province of Maguindanao del Norte, only to find it was already filled with her neighbours. They are among 40 confirmed deaths in a series of flash floods and landslides that swept through the southern Philippines ahead of Nalgae's landfall on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy