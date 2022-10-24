There are no weather tricks in the forecast this Halloween. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s over the weekend and upper 60’s to lower 70’s on Halloween. The air is quite dry for now, but that will change late Tuesday. Enjoy the mild, sunny, and quiet weather while it’s here. It will still be chilly in the morning this weekend, with lows near freezing. If you plan on going to the Nevada Day Parade, temperatures will be in the 30’s at 8am and mid 50’s by noon. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light. Could not ask for better weather this holiday weekend. Luckily, the rain and snow will hold off for trick or treating too. Which means kids, you can still wear your costume!

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO