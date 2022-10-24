Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Day Celebration in Carson City
Carson City is celebrating Nevada's birthday all weekend long. The Nevada Day Parade is Saturday, and it always draws a big crowd. "It's electric; it's the happiest day of the year in Carson City," said Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City. "It's like celebrating a birthday, but everybody is a Nevadan and everybody is celebrating. You can imaging 14,000 to 16,000 people celebrating their birthday at the same time - that's what it feels like, and that's what it is. Nevada Day is really special for that reason, it's just a really fun day here in Carson City."
2news.com
Cal Ranch celebrates new location in Reno with ribbon cutting ceremony
C-A-L Ranch Stores, a farm, ranch, and home store celebrated the Grand Opening of their new store in Reno Thursday with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The C-A-L Ranch Ribbon Cutting event coincides with the Grand Opening event starting on Thursday, October 27 through Saturday, October 29. Grand prizes were given...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: The Center for Adaptive Riding
Horses helping with autism and anxiety to spinal cord injuries or PTSD, the Center for Adaptive Riding is this week’s Someone 2 Know. The Reno non-profit has been offering its services for the past 15 years.
2news.com
Miguel Martinez Appointed to Reno City Ward 3
Martinez was among three other finalists. He's lived in Reno for 30 years. The Reno City Council appointed their newest member to Ward 3 on Wednesday.
2news.com
City of Reno Designates Second Pedestrian Safety Zone
With Halloween, Nevada Day and a time change coming up, it's all the more important for drivers to keep a look out for people walking across streets. The City of Reno just installed a new pedestrian safety zone downtown. Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and...
2news.com
New Cost of Reno Public Safety Center is $70 Million
We have new details on the renovation of the new public safety center for Reno. It will be the new home for the Reno Police Department. The City Council approved amendments on Wednesday regarding the costs and timeline for this project. The total cost is now at $70 million, up...
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
2news.com
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Reno
An investigation is underway after a home was heavily damaged in a late morning fire in southwest Reno. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Heatheridge Lane. Thick black smoke could be seen across much of south Reno. Fire crews tell us no one was home...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
2news.com
No Weather Tricks This Halloween, That Comes Later
There are no weather tricks in the forecast this Halloween. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s over the weekend and upper 60’s to lower 70’s on Halloween. The air is quite dry for now, but that will change late Tuesday. Enjoy the mild, sunny, and quiet weather while it’s here. It will still be chilly in the morning this weekend, with lows near freezing. If you plan on going to the Nevada Day Parade, temperatures will be in the 30’s at 8am and mid 50’s by noon. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light. Could not ask for better weather this holiday weekend. Luckily, the rain and snow will hold off for trick or treating too. Which means kids, you can still wear your costume!
2news.com
Reno Apartment Fire Caused by Plumbing Work, Fire Crews Say
Investigators say plumbing work caused an apartment fire to break out near downtown Reno Thursday morning. The fire started just before 9:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Kuenzli Street near Mill Street. fire crews say open flame hot work was being done in the bathroom. Firefighters contained the fire...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced To Life, Possibility Of Parole After 20 Years In Fatal Shooting
The fatal shooting happened in November of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt. Simonton is expected to be sentenced at his next court appearance on October 27, 2022.
2news.com
Late Night Apartment Fire Under Investigation in Sparks
An investigation is underway after a late-night apartment fire on Sparks Blvd. When fire crews arrived on scene, just before 11:30 p.m., heavy fire was reported coming from a second-story attic at the Park Vista Apartments. About 20 personnel responded to the scene. There's no immediate word on any injuries.
2news.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car in Reno
Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Police say the unidentified person died on Tuesday. Officers initially responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. They say the driver of the car involved...
2news.com
Nevada Men’s Basketball Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Nevada men’s basketball season are now available for purchase. Nevada will have 15 home games this season, beginning with their season-opening contest against Utah Tech on Monday, November 7. The Wolf Pack own an impressive 29-12 record at the Lawlor Events Center throughout three seasons under Head Coach Steve Alford.
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
2news.com
Reno man to serve at least 20 years after fatal shooting in 2020
A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years after fatally shooting a man on Neil Road back in 2020. The defendant identified as Davion Simonton changed his plea on August 11, 2022 after originally pleading not guilty to one count of open murder with a deadly weapon of a person over 60 years of age.
