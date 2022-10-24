Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins. The home stretch of the midterm election campaign is a good news, bad news phenomenon for LGBTQ activists. A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, and some breakthrough victories are likely. Democrat Maura Healey is favored to become the first openly gay candidate elected governor of Massachusetts. Democrat Becca Balint is favored to win Vermont's lone U.S. House seat. She would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. Yet these potential milestones coincide with aggressive efforts by some Republican politicians to target LGBTQ people and especially transgender Americans with a wave of hostile rhetoric and legislation.

