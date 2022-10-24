Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian...
Outgoing president says Lebanon at risk of 'constitutional chaos'
Beirut, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos", with no one in line to succeed him and a cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Election 2022-LGBTQ Candidates
Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins. The home stretch of the midterm election campaign is a good news, bad news phenomenon for LGBTQ activists. A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, and some breakthrough victories are likely. Democrat Maura Healey is favored to become the first openly gay candidate elected governor of Massachusetts. Democrat Becca Balint is favored to win Vermont's lone U.S. House seat. She would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. Yet these potential milestones coincide with aggressive efforts by some Republican politicians to target LGBTQ people and especially transgender Americans with a wave of hostile rhetoric and legislation.
Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss' flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for...
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. But they said Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the deal.
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman's death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade.
