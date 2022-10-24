ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZX7T_0ikD5wxa00

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The three men were walking in the area when they were approached by three suspects on foot, police said. Multiple rounds were fired at the victims and the suspects ran away.

The three victims, between the ages of 30 and 40, were taken by paramedics to a hospital, where one died and the other two had stable vital signs, police said.

It was not known if the shooting was gang related, police said.

Comments / 7

FreeBear
5d ago

One more added to the daily gun crimes in South Central. Karen Bass, the 'activist' for South Central for the last 28 years and currently the congresswoman for South Central, what have you done to lower the serious crime rates so far?

Reply(6)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Three stabbings in Downtown over four days

The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt

At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy