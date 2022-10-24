One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The three men were walking in the area when they were approached by three suspects on foot, police said. Multiple rounds were fired at the victims and the suspects ran away.

The three victims, between the ages of 30 and 40, were taken by paramedics to a hospital, where one died and the other two had stable vital signs, police said.

It was not known if the shooting was gang related, police said.