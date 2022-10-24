Read full article on original website
An officer was reunited with the baby he helped deliver and rescue at the US-Mexico border
A US Customs and Border Protection officer was reunited with a young girl who he helped deliver at the US-Mexico border six years ago.
Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them. The public...
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s...
Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to sway Georgia's results in the 2020 election. Meadows, a former GOP congressman, is a...
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman's death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade.
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul
BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq last week unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist said Wednesday. The carvings on marble slabs were discovered by a team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, who have been working to restore...
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others
MILAN (AP) — A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a...
Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain Wednesday have been rescued, police said. Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, confirmed...
Superstorm Anniversary-Disaster Aid
US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape. Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. They will gather Saturday, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering will include people who went through Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida, and will include victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say are needed to help future storm victims avoid the type of delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe org for $20M
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.
