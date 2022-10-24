ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Louie
4d ago

Polis and team are imposing ‘fees’ on all of us in order to bypass TABOR. Taxes in disguise. Please pay attention and vote the blues out.

coloradopolitics.com

Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure

A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout

Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted

Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's unaffiliated voters lead in 300,000 ballots returned so far

More than 271,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Wednesday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 7% of just under 3,796,000 active registered voters in Colorado with two weeks to go until Election Day. Of those early voters, unaffiliated voters make up the plurality — though party turnout is relatively even.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Colorado’s utilities rule the grid

Hacked off about your spiraling monthly power bills? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could fire your power company and do business with another one that offers lower rates?. Imagine shopping around for your household’s electricity in the same way you do now for your cellphone or internet service. Making the change could be as easy as going online or making a phone call.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board

Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
DURANGO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate

Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Half of Tina Peters’ $255K Colorado primary recount fee to be refunded

Over half of the $255,912.33 recount fee paid by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters following her June defeat in the Republican primary for secretary of state will be refunded after final costs were tallied, state officials said Monday. “Based on the final costs provided to the office, the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado

After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
TRINIDAD, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado offers free mammograms to qualifying women

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the state of Colorado will offer free mammograms to qualifying women. The state of Colorado encourages Coloradans to keep up with mammograms in hopes of catching breast cancer early. Individuals who qualify through the Women's Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics statewide, can get free mammograms.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE

