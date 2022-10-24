Read full article on original website
Louie
4d ago
Polis and team are imposing ‘fees’ on all of us in order to bypass TABOR. Taxes in disguise. Please pay attention and vote the blues out.
Reply(1)
5
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure
A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout
Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
coloradopolitics.com
Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted
Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's unaffiliated voters lead in 300,000 ballots returned so far
More than 271,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Wednesday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 7% of just under 3,796,000 active registered voters in Colorado with two weeks to go until Election Day. Of those early voters, unaffiliated voters make up the plurality — though party turnout is relatively even.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s utilities rule the grid
Hacked off about your spiraling monthly power bills? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could fire your power company and do business with another one that offers lower rates?. Imagine shopping around for your household’s electricity in the same way you do now for your cellphone or internet service. Making the change could be as easy as going online or making a phone call.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
coloradopolitics.com
WATCH: Colorado Politics host Senate debate
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes cohosted a debate between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea Friday night. The debate was held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and was iivestreamed on coloradopolitics.com, denvergazette.com, and...
coloradonewsline.com
Half of Tina Peters’ $255K Colorado primary recount fee to be refunded
Over half of the $255,912.33 recount fee paid by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters following her June defeat in the Republican primary for secretary of state will be refunded after final costs were tallied, state officials said Monday. “Based on the final costs provided to the office, the...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
coloradopolitics.com
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado offers free mammograms to qualifying women
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the state of Colorado will offer free mammograms to qualifying women. The state of Colorado encourages Coloradans to keep up with mammograms in hopes of catching breast cancer early. Individuals who qualify through the Women's Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics statewide, can get free mammograms.
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Phys.org
Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Comments / 9