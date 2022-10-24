ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man walking on tracks killed by Brightline train

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man walking on railroad tracks was killed when he couldn’t get off in time. He was hit by a Brightline train just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It happened in Lantana, on the tracks near Moorings Drive. Lantana police told CBS12 News reporter Dylan...
LANTANA, FL
Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
High visibility saturation and enforcement operation this Halloween Weekend

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Be sure to drive responsibly this "Hallo-weekend" Beginning Friday night, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will conduct a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation throughout Broward County. The operation will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct....
Woman from Port St. Lucie claims $1M prize

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie found treasure on the Treasure Coast. The Florida Lottery said Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to get her money in a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

