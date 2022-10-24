Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Child taken to hospital after report of drowning in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital, late Thursday morning, after responding to a report of a drowning. It happened in Lake Worth Beach, along N. J Terrace between 13th Avenue N. and 14th Avenue N. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said...
cw34.com
South Florida firefighter, girlfriend hurt in I-95 tanker truck fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida firefighter is among those recovering from burns from the tanker truck crash on I-95 this week. According to WSVN, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Sue Hninyi, were about to go on a cruise for vacation. They were taking an Uber when the crash happened.
cw34.com
Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
cw34.com
'My dad is a fighter': A beloved father is one of the five victims of I-95 fiery crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla — Carlos Molina, a beloved father of three who is fighting for his life after the Delray Beach I-95 fiery crash involving a tanker truck, was on his way to Palm Beach County before the wreck, according to his daughter. The Broward County resident is recovering...
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
cw34.com
Man walking on tracks killed by Brightline train
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man walking on railroad tracks was killed when he couldn’t get off in time. He was hit by a Brightline train just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It happened in Lantana, on the tracks near Moorings Drive. Lantana police told CBS12 News reporter Dylan...
cw34.com
Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
cw34.com
Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
cw34.com
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
cw34.com
"Trying the best we can:" Police shortage extends beyond law enforcement
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “Yesterday, I took over 200 phone calls alone and that’s just one person," said Natasha Thomas. "There's not really a typical day, every day is a new day.”. Thomas has been answering emergency calls in Port St. Lucie for 16 years.
cw34.com
Fatal crash leaves woman lying dead in the road, deputies investigating
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday. Around 7:27 a.m. a call came in reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Fire Rescue responded....
cw34.com
FPL brings in worker suspended from a helicopter to remove poles
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light has reached what they feel is an important landmark. They've removed the last two wooden transmission poles in Palm Beach County. The last two poles were at Jonathan Dickinson State Park near Hobe Sound. They were in a remote...
cw34.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
cw34.com
Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Inmate attacks deputies with wooden plunger handle, chemicals used to subdue him
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy was left with a fractured elbow after an inmate, from Delray Beach, attacked him. Isaac Brevil, 35, was arrested in September for fleeing a traffic stop in Flagler County. He has been at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility ever since. Now,...
cw34.com
High visibility saturation and enforcement operation this Halloween Weekend
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Be sure to drive responsibly this "Hallo-weekend" Beginning Friday night, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will conduct a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation throughout Broward County. The operation will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct....
cw34.com
Woman from Port St. Lucie claims $1M prize
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie found treasure on the Treasure Coast. The Florida Lottery said Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to get her money in a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
Comments / 0