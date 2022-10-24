Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
WDIO-TV
GOP’s Cheney endorsing Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for...
WDIO-TV
Report shows feds gathered intel on Portland protesters
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, according to an internal review. Surveillance of Portland protesters in 2020 “included lists of friends, family and social media...
WDIO-TV
Paul Pelosi, speaker’s husband, beaten with hammer at home
WDIO-TV
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
WDIO-TV
AP source: Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack
WDIO-TV
AP sources: Suspect targeted home of House speaker in attack
WDIO-TV
AP sources: Pelosi’s home targeted in attack on husband
WDIO-TV
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi...
WDIO-TV
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
WDIO-TV
Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy
NEW YORK (AP) — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question...
WDIO-TV
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
WDIO-TV
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
WDIO-TV
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
WDIO-TV
US economy likely returned to growth last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on.
