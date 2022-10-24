Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms for second day on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans rises
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with slowing exports from the Black Sea region amid the Russian-Ukraine war raising concerns about world supplies. Soybeans rose on forecasts of dry weather in parts of Argentina. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures sag as poor U.S. export sales disappoint traders
Rain eases dryness in Argentine crop areas - forecaster. (Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soy futures slumped on Thursday as poor export demand for American corn and favorable rains in Argentine crop areas pressured prices, analysts said. Traders...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from one-month low amid Ukraine export uncertainty
(New throughout, adds details on Ukraine exports and closing prices) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Wednesday amid uncertainty about exports from war-torn Ukraine, analysts said, while gains in corn and soybean futures evaporated. Concerns about Ukraine increased as data from the country's...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm on Argentina crop downgrades, dollar slide
* Wheat extends rebound from Wednesday's 5-week low * Corn steady near 1-week top, soybeans rises to 2-week high * U.S. export sales, Black Sea corridor talks in focus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Thursday extended a bounce from a five-week low, supported by weakness in the dollar and reduced forecasts for Argentina's drought-hit crop. Lingering uncertainty over the future of a United Nations-backed Black Sea export corridor also underpinned grain markets. Chicago corn was firm to hold near a one-week high touched on Wednesday, while soybeans rose to a two-week top. The dollar index slipped to a new one-month low before steadying. Investors are debating whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its pace of interest rate increases, while bracing for an expected rate hike from the European Central Bank. A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities cheaper overseas. Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes. That followed an estimate of 15.5 million tonnes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local office in Argentina, which was 2 million tonnes below the USDA's official forecast. The reduced production outlook cooled hopes that rain in recent days may boost crop conditions. "Argentina has received some rains this week but traders see a drier period just ahead," research firm Hightower said in a report. "Some weather traders see the drought stress continuing in the longer term." Argentina is a major wheat exporter and a poor crop could tighten international supply if the war in Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea trade. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the corridor arrangement for Ukrainian exports would be extended beyond mid-November. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.49-1/2 a bushel by 0929 GMT, moving further away from Wednesday's low of $8.24. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.4% to $13.99 a bushel and corn also rose 0.4%, to $6.87-1/2 a bushel. The dollar's weakness has added to improved export sentiment in soybeans after sign of a pick-up in overseas demand. Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data at 1230 GMT for further clues. Prices at 0929 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 849.50 9.00 1.07 770.75 10.22 CBOT corn 687.50 2.50 0.36 593.25 15.89 CBOT soy 1399.00 6.00 0.43 1339.25 4.46 Paris wheat 337.50 3.25 0.97 276.75 21.95 Paris maize 334.75 2.50 0.75 226.00 48.12 Paris rape 645.00 -0.75 -0.12 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 87.86 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 16.82 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.31 1.1368 -11.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, wheat futures rise as weaker U.S. dollar raises export hopes
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures strengthened on Wednesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar raised hopes for improved export demand for American crops, analysts said. The dollar fell near a three-week low versus major...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close near unchanged
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished near unchanged on Thursday after touching a nearly two-week high on solid demand, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 1/2 cent higher at $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans also rose 1/2 cent to close at $13.93-1/2. * The most-active contract earlier set its highest price since Oct. 14 at $14.05. * CBOT December soymeal closed $6.70 higher at $415.40 a ton. CBOT December soyoil fell 1.12 cents to close at 72.30 cents per lb. * The USDA said weekly U.S. soybean export sales totaled 1.026 million tonnes, in line with analysts' forecasts for 800,000 to 1.850 million. * Much-needed rain brought timely relief to drought-plagued farmlands in Argentina's main agricultural region on Wednesday, experts said, boosting prospects just as planting begins for the country's critical soybean crop. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Supply concerns drive CME live cattle to new contract high
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher and reached a new contract high on Wednesday amid concerns about tightening U.S. supplies, brokers said. Strong recent gains have left the market technically overbought and due for a setback, brokers said. "We've had a nice rally...
Agriculture Online
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat sag on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures edged lower on Friday as gains in the dollar made commodities priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to importers, analysts said. The stronger dollar added to concerns about slowing export demand for...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on dismal exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week marginally lower.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans finish higher as stock market rallies
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed stronger on Friday amid spillover support from strong gains in outside markets, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $13.87-3/4 a bushel, and January soybeans jumped 6-3/4 cents to end at $14.00-1/4. * CBOT December soymeal finished $10 stronger at $425.40 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil slid 0.51 cent to settle at 71.79 cents per lb. * A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street stocks surging, as encouraging economic data and a rosier earnings outlook buoyed investor risk appetite. * Exporters sold 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, the USDA said. The agency last confirmed sales in its daily reporting system on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU cuts maize crop forecast, raises import outlook again
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday reduced its forecast for the drought-hit maize harvest in the European Union to a new 15-year low while increasing again its outlook for EU maize imports. In monthly grain supply and demand data, the Commission lowered its projection for EU...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs touch one-week lows in pullback from gains
CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell to their lowest prices in more than a week on Thursday in a setback from recent rallies, traders said. Live cattle futures also ended lower after the February contract set a new high. The hog and cattle markets...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Bunge lifts 2022 outlook after quarterly earnings beat, shares rally
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings outlook after adjusted third-quarter profit topped expectations, sending its shares up more than 5%. Tight global crop supplies and strong demand have benefited supply chain middlemen including Bunge, which buys and sells crops like...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as exports, weather assessed
* U.S. corn exports miss expectations, wheat volume improved * Argentine rain, weaker wider markets also curb grains * Grain markets still awaiting clarity of Black Sea corridor (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged down on Friday as grain markets assessed mixed export indications, uncertainty over the shipping corridor from Ukraine and rain relief for U.S. and Argentine crops. Weakness in broader financial markets, as earnings forecasts from technology giants and new COVID-19 restrictions in Chinese cities fuelled economic worries, also curbed grain prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.79-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT, easing further back from a one-week top touched on Wednesday. CBOT wheat gave up 0.7% to $8.32-3/4 a bushel, though it held above a one-month low struck on Wednesday. Soybeans were down 0.6% at $13.85-1/2 a bushel, moving back from a near two-week peak on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 264,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 20, missing the low end of analyst estimates. "The outlook for U.S. corn exports is bearish, given the transport issues being faced by shippers due to low water levels in the Mississippi river," said one analyst. At the same time, weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.026 million tonnes were within a range of analysts forecasts while wheat sales of 533,200 tonnes topped the high end of expectations. Traders were also weighing the potential impact of rain in parched growing belts in the U.S. Plains and Argentina. Much-needed rain improved conditions for wheat and corn in Argentina, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. However, there was caution about any boost for soon to be harvested wheat following steep cuts to production forecasts. "In Argentina, some beneficial rainfall will ease corn plantings. However, for wheat, the damage due to drought is irreversible," consultancy Agritel said. A hesitant trend in grain markets this week has reflected uncertainty over talks to extend an export corridor for Ukrainian grain. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under the U.N.-brokered deal has gone to the poorest countries, reiterating criticism of the corridor arrangement that currently runs to mid-November. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 832.75 -5.75 -0.69 770.75 8.04 CBOT corn 679.75 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.58 CBOT soy 1385.50 -8.00 -0.57 1339.25 3.45 Paris wheat 336.25 -0.25 -0.07 276.75 21.50 Paris maize 335.00 -0.25 -0.07 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 650.25 -1.75 -0.27 754.00 -13.76 WTI crude oil 88.44 -0.64 -0.72 75.21 17.59 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.11 1.1368 -12.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat settles higher in turnaround from one-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Wednesday as the market bounced after falling to its lowest price in more than a month. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 5-3/4 cents at $8.40-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active contract jumped after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest price since Sept. 19. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 6-1/4 cents higher at $9.40-3/4 a bushel. MGEX December spring wheat slipped 1/4-cent to settle at $9.52 a bushel. * The Rosario grain exchange pegged Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest at 13.7 million tonnes, down from 15 million tonnes due to a protracted drought. * Weakness in the U.S. dollar helped support gains in futures, analysts said. A softer dollar makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers. * In Paris, Euronext wheat fell for a third day to touch a one-month low, weakened by a jump in the euro and competition from cheaper Russian supplies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
Brazil to buy U.S., Canada and Russia wheat as Argentine supplies dwindle
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will need to seek alternative wheat sellers because Argentina's crop failure has curtailed production and compromised its ability to export, analysts said, pointing to the United States, Canada and even Russia as possible suppliers. Brazil is a net wheat importer and neighboring Argentina,...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 2 - Nov 8
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 2-8 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 2-Nov 8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Romania's sunseed crop at over 2 mln tonnes - minister
BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped over 2 million tonnes of sunseed this year, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, down from 2021 due to a prolonged drought. High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the European Union. In Romania,...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Comments / 0