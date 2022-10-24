Read full article on original website
An officer was reunited with the baby he helped deliver and rescue at the US-Mexico border
A US Customs and Border Protection officer was reunited with a young girl who he helped deliver at the US-Mexico border six years ago.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
