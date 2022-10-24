Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos

The fast-growing Los Angeles-based salad chain Simply Salad is opening a new location in Cerritos at 11402 South St.

Founded by Bruce Teichman and Cameron Lewis in 2010, Simply Salad is quickly expanding throughout Los Angeles, with sites in Gardena, Koreatown, Long Beach , Santa Monica, and more. The new Cerritos location will move into a busy shopping area full of different eateries. Unlike most nearby restaurants, Simply Salad will be one of the healthier options. The company aims to fix the salad experience by offering customizable well-portioned salads at an affordable price.

Simply Salad takes pride in all 12 signature salads, available as a wrap for slightly cheaper. All salads come with a wedge of pita bread. Those who don’t find exactly what they’re looking for can build their own by choosing a base, toppings, and dressing. The company offers dozens of different toppings from various vegetables, meats, seafood, and more. The restaurant also offers catering options for larger events. The company is working on obtaining the Guinness World Record for the most salad combinations for one standard restaurant menu.

“We make a complicated number of freshly chopped salads seem simple, and it’s even more important to communicate that as we expand our business into new communities throughout Los Angeles,” Cameron Lewis said. “For example, we could stack our salads to the planet Mars and back over 1,000,000 times and not repeat the same salad twice.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .