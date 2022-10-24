Read full article on original website
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL rule he would change if he were in charge of the league
Roger Goodell doesn't sound like he's going to be stepping down as NFL commissioner any time soon, but if he does, and the league decides to put Joe Burrow in charge, there's one rule that the Bengals quarterback will be changing right away. During an interview with Colin Cowherd this...
Tom Brady finalizes divorce one day after Ravens loss, plus Ja'Marr Chase could hit IR and NFL Week 8 picks
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If you get on the internet today, there's a good chance you're going to be reading a lot about Tom Brady. As a matter of fact, after surfing through the entire internet this morning, I noticed that roughly 57% of all headlines in the world were about Brady.
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan because of team's alleged stance on kneeling during national anthem
LeBron James is done rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. During an announcement with his business partner Maverick Carter on Instagram Live Thursday night, James said that he is giving up his allegiance to the Cowboys after claiming team owner Jerry Jones requires all players to stand for the national anthem.
Aaron Rodgers called out by former teammate for ripping current Packers in public: 'You can't do this'
The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles. Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how...
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record Thursday vs. Ravens that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just...
2022 World Series: How rare call by home-plate umpire helped Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs one year after drafting wide receiver 20th overall
Just one year -- and 12 game appearances -- into his Giants career, Kadarius Toney is headed elsewhere. Drafted No. 20 overall by New York in 2021, the former Florida wide receiver has been acquired by the Chiefs, as first reported by theScore and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
Steelers trying to do something that hasn't been done since 1965 when they face Eagles in Week 8
Joe Greene's frustration near the end of his first game in Philadelphia is a good representation of the Steelers' success, or lack thereof, in the City of Brotherly Love for nearly 60 years. Greene, who was in the first month of his rookie season, threw the game ball into the stands after the Eagles had made the game-clinching first down in an eventual win over the Steelers.
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
