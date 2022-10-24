East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 24, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Cloudy;55;N;1;85%
Asheville, NC;Clear;49;ENE;1;77%
Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;48;NE;1;84%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;8;97%
Baltimore, MD;Showers;58;NNW;2;88%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;58;NE;1;69%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;53;NNE;3;88%
Bridgeport, CT;Showers;53;NE;4;87%
Buffalo, NY;Clear;42;ESE;1;88%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;68%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;79%
Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;59;N;1;87%
Charleston, WV;Clear;48;NE;1;94%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;47;NNE;1;87%
Cleveland, OH;Clear;60;SSE;12;45%
Columbia, SC;Clear;49;NNW;1;90%
Columbus, OH;Clear;50;SE;1;77%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;51;NNE;9;96%
Detroit, MI;Clear;55;SE;2;77%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;66;SE;3;62%
Hartford, CT;Cloudy;54;NNE;3;81%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;62;SSE;4;58%
Jackson, MS;Mostly clear;63;SSE;7;75%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;59;N;1;94%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;46;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Clear;52;ESE;2;61%
Louisville, KY;Clear;56;SSE;1;70%
Memphis, TN;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;12;54%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;77;N;2;78%
Mobile, AL;Clear;64;NNE;1;81%
Montgomery, AL;Partly cloudy;52;NE;1;90%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;45;75%
Nashville, TN;Cloudy;54;NE;7;76%
New York, NY;Cloudy;55;NNE;13;86%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;55;NNE;3;85%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;59;NNW;4;94%
Orlando, FL;Clear;70;N;3;81%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;54;NE;3;94%
Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;47;ENE;1;83%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;91%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;52;NNE;4;95%
Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;59;N;1;90%
Richmond, VA;Cloudy;57;N;3;94%
Savannah, GA;Clear;54;NNE;1;99%
Tampa, FL;Clear;67;ENE;2;81%
Toledo, OH;Clear;56;SE;3;64%
Vero Beach, FL;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;6;96%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;2;92%
Wilmington, DE;Showers;54;NE;5;94%
