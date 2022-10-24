West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 23, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Cloudy;49;NNW;9;42%
Anchorage, AK;Clear;27;Calm;0;74%
Billings, MT;Snow;32;NW;31;88%
Boise, ID;Clear;38;WNW;3;69%
Casper, WY;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;6;92%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;10;63%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;2;81%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;1;73%
Grand Junction, CO;Flurries;33;NNW;3;96%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;35;NW;6;75%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;88;E;12;67%
Juneau, AK;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;55;N;6;25%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;60%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;61;NE;2;72%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;46;S;3;85%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;6;15%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;1;83%
Reno, NV;Clear;32;NNE;2;54%
Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;6;33%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;57;NNW;5;37%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;37;W;6;78%
San Diego, CA;Partly cloudy;61;NE;2;76%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;59;NNW;3;42%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;50;S;7;76%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;46;N;3;62%
Tucson, AZ;Cloudy;62;W;3;74%
