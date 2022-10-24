ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Oregon at Cal odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) and Cal Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) clash Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we look at Oregon vs. Cal from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Oregon has won 6 games in a row, and the high-octane Ducks have scored 40-plus points in each of those games. Oregon’s most recent victim was the UCLA Bruins as the Ducks cranked out their 4th straight 500-yard game (545 total yards) in dispatching UCLA 45-30 on Saturday.

The Golden Bears opened the season 3-1, but have lost 3 consecutive games since. On Saturday, 7.5-point underdog Cal dropped a 28-21 decision to Washington. The Bears were held to 61 rushing yards on 31 carries; they have been held to 1.6 yards per attempt over their 3-game skid.

Oregon is No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Oregon at Cal odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:27 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oregon -15.5 (-108) | Cal +15.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Oregon 6-1 | Cal 3-4
  • ATS: Oregon 5-2 | Cal 4-3
  • O/U: Oregon 5-2 | Cal 2-5

Oregon vs. Cal head-to-head

California holds a 42-41 edge (with 2 ties) in this all-time series which was launched with a 12-0 Bears win in 1899. The Ducks have held sway in recent years, winning 11 of the last 13 meetings.

Oregon topped Cal 24-17 last season, but did not cover a 13.5-point spread. The ATS win marked the 3rd straight in this series for the Bears. The Under 54 hit last season, and the Under is 3-0 in those last 3 meetings.

