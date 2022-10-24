ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points...
Denver 117, Utah 101

UTAH (101) Markkanen 7-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 3-6 0-0 7, Vanderbilt 3-7 1-2 7, Clarkson 1-10 4-5 6, Conley 4-7 2-2 14, Bolmaro 1-3 0-0 2, Azubuike 2-3 0-0 4, Potter 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaji 4-7 1-2 9, Alexander-Walker 2-5 2-2 7, Beasley 1-7 3-3 5, Horton-Tucker 3-11 0-0 6, Sexton 5-9 2-3 13. Totals 38-91 15-19 101.
Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102

Percentages: FG .416, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Brown Jr. 4-6, Reaves 2-3, Nunn 1-4, Westbrook 1-4, James 1-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gabriel 2, Jones, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 22 (Westbrook 5, Brown Jr. 4, James...
Cleveland 132, Boston 123

CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132. BOSTON (123) Brown 11-22 8-12 32, Tatum 11-19...
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
Atlanta 136, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .567, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Young 4-6, Griffin 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Capela 2, A.Holiday, Johnson, Okongwu). Turnovers: 6 (Collins 2, A.Holiday, Capela, Hunter, Young). Steals:...
Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row. Seattle had a...
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90

Percentages: FG .524, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Maxey 9-12, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 2-8, Tucker 1-1, Niang 1-3, Melton 1-5, House Jr. 0-1, Harden 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harden 2, Thybulle 2, Harrell, Niang). Turnovers: 14 (Harden 5, Harrell 2, Maxey 2, Niang...
Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108

Percentages: FG .402, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Toppin 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Rose 2-3, Quickley 2-4, Brunson 1-4, Barrett 1-7, Hartenstein 0-1, Randle 0-2, Reddish 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Quickley). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 3, Randle 3, Fournier 2, Barrett,...
Orlando 113, Charlotte 93

CHARLOTTE (93) Hayward 6-11 3-4 18, Washington 2-9 0-0 5, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 4-16 2-4 12, Smith Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Thor 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 2-4 4, McDaniels 1-7 4-4 6, Richards 5-7 4-5 14, Williams 3-5 1-1 7, Bouknight 4-11 0-2 11, Maledon 3-5 0-0 8, McGowens 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 16-24 93.
Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at...
Friday's Sports In Briefs

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in...
Vegas 4, Anaheim 0

Vegas130—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 4 (Pietrangelo, Eichel), 15:12 (pp). Penalties_Terry, ANA (Holding), 4:35; Strome, ANA (Roughing), 14:39. Second Period_2, Vegas, Smith 2 (McNabb, Karlsson), 8:59 (sh). 3, Vegas, Karlsson 4 (Smith, Marchessault), 14:26. 4, Vegas, Roy 2 (Whitecloud, Hague), 18:47. Penalties_Leschyshyn, LV (Roughing), 7:06; Jones, ANA (Fighting), 7:06; Whitecloud, LV (Fighting), 7:06.
Indiana 127, Washington 117

INDIANA (127) Nesmith 4-6 5-7 15, Smith 4-6 7-8 15, Turner 7-14 10-10 27, Haliburton 9-16 4-4 25, Hield 10-17 0-0 25, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 2-2 2, Mathurin 4-11 2-2 11, Nembhard 1-2 0-0 3, Duarte 1-3 0-0 2, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-81 30-33 127.
