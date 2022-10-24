Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Hawks’ new guard combo looks to hand Bucks first loss
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA’s young season will meet for the first time when the Atlanta Hawks
Porterville Recorder
Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup
Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (illness) might miss game at Utah
Though the Grizzlies were able to rest Friday while the Utah Jazz were dropping a road game in Denver, Memphis’
Porterville Recorder
Denver 117, Utah 101
UTAH (101) Markkanen 7-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 3-6 0-0 7, Vanderbilt 3-7 1-2 7, Clarkson 1-10 4-5 6, Conley 4-7 2-2 14, Bolmaro 1-3 0-0 2, Azubuike 2-3 0-0 4, Potter 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaji 4-7 1-2 9, Alexander-Walker 2-5 2-2 7, Beasley 1-7 3-3 5, Horton-Tucker 3-11 0-0 6, Sexton 5-9 2-3 13. Totals 38-91 15-19 101.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102
Percentages: FG .416, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Brown Jr. 4-6, Reaves 2-3, Nunn 1-4, Westbrook 1-4, James 1-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Walker IV 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gabriel 2, Jones, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 22 (Westbrook 5, Brown Jr. 4, James...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 132, Boston 123
CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132. BOSTON (123) Brown 11-22 8-12 32, Tatum 11-19...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 136, Detroit 112
Percentages: FG .567, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Young 4-6, Griffin 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Capela 2, A.Holiday, Johnson, Okongwu). Turnovers: 6 (Collins 2, A.Holiday, Capela, Hunter, Young). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row. Seattle had a...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90
Percentages: FG .524, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Maxey 9-12, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 2-8, Tucker 1-1, Niang 1-3, Melton 1-5, House Jr. 0-1, Harden 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harden 2, Thybulle 2, Harrell, Niang). Turnovers: 14 (Harden 5, Harrell 2, Maxey 2, Niang...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108
Percentages: FG .402, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Toppin 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Rose 2-3, Quickley 2-4, Brunson 1-4, Barrett 1-7, Hartenstein 0-1, Randle 0-2, Reddish 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Quickley). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 3, Randle 3, Fournier 2, Barrett,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 113, Charlotte 93
CHARLOTTE (93) Hayward 6-11 3-4 18, Washington 2-9 0-0 5, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 4-16 2-4 12, Smith Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Thor 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 2-4 4, McDaniels 1-7 4-4 6, Richards 5-7 4-5 14, Williams 3-5 1-1 7, Bouknight 4-11 0-2 11, Maledon 3-5 0-0 8, McGowens 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 16-24 93.
Porterville Recorder
Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Briefs
HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, Anaheim 0
Vegas130—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 4 (Pietrangelo, Eichel), 15:12 (pp). Penalties_Terry, ANA (Holding), 4:35; Strome, ANA (Roughing), 14:39. Second Period_2, Vegas, Smith 2 (McNabb, Karlsson), 8:59 (sh). 3, Vegas, Karlsson 4 (Smith, Marchessault), 14:26. 4, Vegas, Roy 2 (Whitecloud, Hague), 18:47. Penalties_Leschyshyn, LV (Roughing), 7:06; Jones, ANA (Fighting), 7:06; Whitecloud, LV (Fighting), 7:06.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 127, Washington 117
INDIANA (127) Nesmith 4-6 5-7 15, Smith 4-6 7-8 15, Turner 7-14 10-10 27, Haliburton 9-16 4-4 25, Hield 10-17 0-0 25, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 2-2 2, Mathurin 4-11 2-2 11, Nembhard 1-2 0-0 3, Duarte 1-3 0-0 2, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-81 30-33 127.
Comments / 0