Read full article on original website
Related
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Are Uggs really back in style? I visited one of the brand's retail stores and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback — see inside.
I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what the brand's retail experience is like after making a comeback as the "it" fall shoe.
Comments / 0