First look: Cincinnati at UCF odds and lines

The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic) and UCF Knights (5-2, 2-1) will meet for a Saturday matinee in Week 8. Kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Cincinnati vs. UCF from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Cincinnati is the 2-time defending champ in the AAC and has won 17 consecutive conference games. The Bearcats rank 2nd among AAC squads in scoring this season at 36.9 points per game. UC’s lone loss this season was Sept. 3 at Arkansas.

The Knights are averaging an AAC-leading 37.3 PPG this season. But Central Florida is coming off being held to a season-low in points in a 34-13 loss at East Carolina on Saturday. UCF was favored by 5.5 points in that game, but was undone by a minus-4 in turnover margin.

Cincinnati is No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Cincinnati at UCF odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:37 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): Cincinnati +0.5 (-115) | UCF -0.5 (-107)

Cincinnati +0.5 (-115) | UCF -0.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Cincinnati 6-1 | UCF 5-2

: Cincinnati 6-1 | UCF 5-2 ATS : Cincinnati 2-4-1 | UCF 4-3

: Cincinnati 2-4-1 | UCF 4-3 O/U: Cincinnati 3-3-1 | UCF 2-5

Cincinnati vs. UCF head-to-head

The 2 programs have played in each of the last 7 seasons and the Bearcats lead the all-time series 4-3. Cincinnati has won 3 in a row, including 56-21 lastyear at home.

UC and UCF blew past last year’s 56.5-point total, and the Over has hit in 2 straight series games.

