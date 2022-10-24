ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re participating in a “Scooby-Doo”-themed group costume or going solo as the brainiest member of the Scooby gang, Velma Dinkley makes for one iconic costume. It’s easily recognizable and doesn’t really require makeup. Take a look at the Sugarpuss Clothing Brains of the Mystery Gang Costume for a flirty take on Velma’s classic look that will have you yelling, “Jinkies!”

