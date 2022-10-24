ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 5 days ago
The Houston Rockets (0-3) host the Utah Jazz (3-0) at the Toyota Center Monday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Rockets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Rockets coming into this game having lost all 3 games this season, 2 by double figures. Their sole loss at home was a 129-122 defeat by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston most recently went to Milwaukee and failed to cover as 13-point underdogs, losing 125-105. The Rockets’ leading scorer is G Jalen Green, who is averaging 23.7 points per game.

Utah will be on its 2nd night of a back-to-back, having defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime on Sunday evening 122-121.

Utah has won 2 straight games in overtime with a 21-point win over the Nuggets to commence the season. Leading the Jazz in scoring is F Lauri Markkanen at 20.5 points per game.

Jazz at Rockets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:48 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jazz -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Rockets -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jazz +1.5 (-112) | Rockets -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jazz at Rockets key injuries

Jazz

  • Not yet submitted (no impactful injuries expected)

Rockets

  • G Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Jazz at Rockets picks and predictions

Prediction

Rockets 116, Jazz 114

PASS.

The moneyline is basically the spread here, and I’ll take the better odds there.

BET ROCKETS -1.5 (-108).

This line is stinky, especially considering the Jazz are 1 of just 4 teams without a loss. However, it is key to know they are coming off 2 straight overtime battles, 1 of which was on Sunday evening.

One key strength for the Jazz has been crashing the boards; they sit 2nd in offensive rebounding rate.

With size in the paint, the Rockets rank 10th in defensive rebounding rate. The Rockets also sit 15th in opponents’ free throw attempt rate with the Jazz 7th in free throw attempts.

With 2 straight exhausting games coupled with traveling from New Orleans and playing a young team that plays reasonably well to its weaknesses, take the Rockets at home to win their 1st game.

LEAN UNDER 232.5 (-110).

Unlike what you might expect, both teams rank outside the top 10 in pace, and if the Rockets can limit Utah’s 2nd-chance opportunities, it may not score quite as frequently.

Assuming the Rockets can force some turnovers and limit what Utah can do along with tired legs, the pace of this game may end up being slower than expected.

