Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bulls (1-2) host the Boston Celtics (3-0) at the United Center Monday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls are coming into this game after being slaughtered by the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Friday’s 128-96 loss was their 2nd straight. They did beat the Miami Heat on the road 116-108 to open up the season.

Chicago is led by F DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 27.3 points per game and is shooting 52% from the field and 40% from downtown. DeRozan was an All-Star last season.

As for Boston, it is looking to stay perfect. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season and then added G Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason.

The Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120, but failed to cover as 8.5-point favorites. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener and also have taken down the Heat on the road.

Celtics at Bulls odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:08 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Celtics -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Bulls +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -4.5 (-112) | Bulls +4.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Celtics at Bulls key injuries

Celtics

  • F Danilo Gallinari (knee) out
  • C Robert Williams III (knee) out

Bulls

  • G Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • G Alex Caruso (hamstring) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Celtics at Bulls picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 110, Bulls 108

PASS.

With Caruso in the lineup, the Bulls should be much better defensively, and while that could be enough to give Boston its 1st loss, I would rather take the points and bank on a close battle.

BET BULLS +4.5 (-112).

Caruso has developed into 1 of the best on-ball defenders over the past few seasons. Couple that with DeRozan, who torched a very aggressive Miami defense earlier in the season for 37 points, and the Bulls should have enough firepower to consistently score on the Celtics’ defense, which finished No. 1 in defensive rating last season.

The Celtics have a solid roster, but F Jayson Tatum and G Jaylen Brown are not going to both shoot over 50% for the entirety of the season. They’ve had good early-season success, but they should cool off.

In a good buy-low situation for Chicago, back the Bulls +4.5 (-112) here.

LEAN UNDER 222.5 (-110).

The Celtics had the best defensive rating last season and rank 25th this season despite little turnover. They will improve defensively. Boston ranks 25th in pace as well.

With Caruso back for the Bulls and the Celtics expected to regress in their shooting efficiency, I’d back the Under 222.5 (-110) here.

