Florida State

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Police identify suspect after Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer

(The Center Square) – Police have a suspect in custody following the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Police identified 42-year-old David Depape as a suspect in the home invasion and assault on Friday morning. When police...
Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “Is Gen X a Bunch of Trumpers? Maybe That’s the Wrong Question,” by...

