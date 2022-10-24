ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
