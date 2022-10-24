Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
The New York Yankees will need every cent they can get if their No. 1 goal is to retain Aaron Judge on a contract extension. This season, the Yankees had $249 million in estimated final payroll with $188 million for the 2023 season before arbitration. Their main contracts come from...
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
The Philadelphia Phillies are living in a world where most people think they're on borrowed time, but they aren't listening to the noise. It's been a remarkable postseason for Philadelphia, the sixth seed in the National League, which has gone 9-2 so far in the playoffs. However, while they're drowning...
Dodgers star Mookie Betts ran the table in voting, while the Los Angeles squad was one of four teams with multiple players selected for inclusion in the 2022 Sporting News National League All-Stars. Voting took place during September and early October among a panel of 17 NL executives, with the...
Everything was looking up for the Astros on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series. Justin Verlander was perfect his first time through the Phillies' order, Kyle Tucker homered twice to help them build a five-run lead. The AL champs had the NL champs exactly where they wanted them.
The Guardians led the way with three player selections, including closer Emmanuel Clase, who tied with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Angels star Mike Trout for the most votes in balloting for the 2022 Sporting News American League All-Stars. Voting was conducted among a panel of 12 AL executives during...
