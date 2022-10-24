ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UAHT

Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Emerson Elementary earns National Blue Ribbon School Award

Next month, Emerson Elementary Principal Jennifer Kyle and a 4th-grade teacher will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Kyle received notice of the school’s national award win recently and admits she...
EMERSON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia ruins De Queen's Homecoming

Magnolia beat De Queen on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive. Magnolia (3-3 Class 5A-South, 6-3 overall) spoiled De Queen’s Homecoming with a 40-0 victory against the winless Leopards. Magnolia, after stopping De Queen’s opening drive, took possession at the Leopards 48 after a punt....
DE QUEEN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

ABC approves change of manager for Magnolia Country Club

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued a change of manager permit October 12 to the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy 79 South in Magnolia, according to postings on the ABC website. According to the report, this was in the private club Class A-wet county and combination of restaurant beer and...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU takes volleyball victory from UAM

MONTICELLO – Southern Arkansas sophomore outside hitter Landry Rogers recorded her 26th career match with double figure kills, and classmate Anna Crittenden followed with 14 kills as SAU earned its sixth volleyball win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday night. The Muleriders move to...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank

Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Peoples Bank promotes Kristen Reeves to chief lending officer

Kristen Reeves was recently promoted to chief lending officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. "Kristen has been a valuable member of the Peoples Bank family for almost two decades. She has distinguished herself as one of those leaders who sets the example and goes above and beyond for the customer and her team members. Her judgment, expertise and experience have proven that she is very deserving of this recognition and promotion.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region

Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey

Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock. Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr. Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case

Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions. Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days

Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport attorney pleads no contest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Head-on collision sends several to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA

