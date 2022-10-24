Kristen Reeves was recently promoted to chief lending officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. "Kristen has been a valuable member of the Peoples Bank family for almost two decades. She has distinguished herself as one of those leaders who sets the example and goes above and beyond for the customer and her team members. Her judgment, expertise and experience have proven that she is very deserving of this recognition and promotion.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO