Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
magnoliareporter.com
Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UAHT
Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Emerson Elementary earns National Blue Ribbon School Award
Next month, Emerson Elementary Principal Jennifer Kyle and a 4th-grade teacher will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Kyle received notice of the school’s national award win recently and admits she...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia ruins De Queen's Homecoming
Magnolia beat De Queen on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive. Magnolia (3-3 Class 5A-South, 6-3 overall) spoiled De Queen’s Homecoming with a 40-0 victory against the winless Leopards. Magnolia, after stopping De Queen’s opening drive, took possession at the Leopards 48 after a punt....
magnoliareporter.com
ABC approves change of manager for Magnolia Country Club
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued a change of manager permit October 12 to the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy 79 South in Magnolia, according to postings on the ABC website. According to the report, this was in the private club Class A-wet county and combination of restaurant beer and...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU takes volleyball victory from UAM
MONTICELLO – Southern Arkansas sophomore outside hitter Landry Rogers recorded her 26th career match with double figure kills, and classmate Anna Crittenden followed with 14 kills as SAU earned its sixth volleyball win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday night. The Muleriders move to...
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Peoples Bank promotes Kristen Reeves to chief lending officer
Kristen Reeves was recently promoted to chief lending officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. "Kristen has been a valuable member of the Peoples Bank family for almost two decades. She has distinguished herself as one of those leaders who sets the example and goes above and beyond for the customer and her team members. Her judgment, expertise and experience have proven that she is very deserving of this recognition and promotion.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Band Director Allegedly Called Vulgar Names To Students Mom
This is wild… the band director at Southwood High School allegedly called the parent of a student a vulgar name in a selfie video. In the video posted by KTBS-TV, Lennard Holden, the band director, looked directly into the camera and called the mother of a student a vulgar name.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
magnoliareporter.com
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock. Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr. Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip...
magnoliareporter.com
Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case
Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions. Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
KSLA
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
