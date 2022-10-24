Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Bankruptcy cases by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Christopher Robin Braswell, 3512 Columbia Road 21, Taylor; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 17. Nevada. Kristin Fry, 229 Hempstead 126, Emmet; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Researchers developing tool to help poultry producers realize full value of solar technology
Poultry producers considering the use of renewable energy in their operations will have a free tool this fall to help them determine whether solar is right for them. Yi Liang, associate professor of biological and agricultural engineering and a researcher in the Center of Excellence for Poultry Science, conducted solar energy research in 2021 on an Arkansas poultry production operation and found it offered significant savings.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana encouraging airport tourism
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Aviation Section is releasing a new program aimed toward driving tourism to Louisiana airports. The Louisiana airport passport program, called Fly Louisiana, is designed to encourage pilots and aviation enthusiasts to visit airports throughout the state. Fly Louisiana supports general aviation, local...
magnoliareporter.com
Growing citrus in containers possible through winter
Living in Louisiana has many advantages, including our subtropical climate that supports the growth of many different types of plants that require warm, humid temperatures. This include citrus trees, which are native to subtropical and tropical climates and are winter hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones 9a through 11. Louisiana USDA hardiness zones cover 8a through 10a.
magnoliareporter.com
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson passed from this earth Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home in Mount Holly. She was born July 16, 1934, in Dubach, LA to Jesse and Ollie Tucker Green. She was a homemaker and loved keeping a tidy home for her husband and children. She was...
Comments / 0