CJ ENM Appoints Chang-Gun Koo As CEO Of Entertainment Division

By Nancy Tartaglione
 5 days ago
South Korean conglomerate CJ ENM has appointed Chang-Gun Koo as the new CEO of its entertainment division. Koo is a veteran of the CJ Group, now with a mandate to oversee plans for global expansion and accelerating growth “to lead a new paradigm in the entertainment industry,” the company said today.

As part of an annual executive reshuffle, Koo is replacing Ho-sung Kang who will become Co-CEO of CJ Group. Koo first joined the company in 2010, then worked as an analyst at Samsung Securities before taking over as CEO of global food service and culture company CJ Foodville in 2017. He followed that post with his most recent role as CEO of Korea’s No.1 health and beauty store CJ Oliveyoung which he has overseen since 2018.

CJ ENM’s entertainment arm works across media content, music, film and performing arts. It has been aggressive in its growth drive over the past few years. In 2021, it committed to invest more than 5 trillion won ($4.5B) in content creation over the next five years. The company behind Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar winner Parasite and Fox’s I Can See Your Voice earlier this year acquired 80% of Endeavor Content’s scripted business and it has also expanded its multi-studio structure internationally, launching CJ ENM Studios with a focus on specializing in content production for OTT platforms in Korea and worldwide.

Films it has backed this year include Confidential Assignment 2: International , which has grossed nearly $49M amid the local box office recovery, and Korea’s Oscar entry from Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave .

CJ ENM is also continuing expansion of its digital and technology business with a recent investment in U.S.-based concert platform AmazeVR and a partnership with Line Digital Frontier on a Japan-based joint venture, Studio Dragon Japan.

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
BET Taps Simone Oliver As Senior Vice President Of Digital Content; Jason Odom Also Staffed In Senior Role

BET, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), announced that Simone Oliver joins the company as Senior Vice President of Digital Content and Jason Odom as Senior Vice President of Digital Operations.  Both will report to Kimberly Paige, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BET and contribute to the transformative expansion and success of BET’s digital footprint. As Senior Vice President of Digital Content, Simone Oliver will lead content across BET’s digital platforms, including BET.com and the company’s social channels, as well as oversee the BET Editorial, Video, Branded Solutions, Digital Creative and Social teams. She will be responsible for honing...
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Tim Cook Talks Apple TV+ Price Hike; Gives A Shout-Out To ‘Severance’, ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Black Bird’, Baseball

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the recent price increase at Apple TV+ a kind of obvious move give how much the service has expanded since it launched three years ago. “If you look at when we first priced it, we only had a very few shows. We were at the beginning. We were very focused on originals only, and so we had four or five shows and priced it quite low,” said during a call after Apple’s quarterly earnings. “We now have a lot of content and are coming out with more each and every month. And so we increased the...
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘NAR’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce NAR, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME Independent is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual .U.S Defense Department program.  Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar  (Jockey), producers are David Thwaites and John...
