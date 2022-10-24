Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Affordable Housing Ballot Measures in the Bay Area This November
As inflation continues to worsen the Bay Area's housing crisis, voters in half a dozen cities will get to decide on a slew of affordable housing ballot measures that take aim at the problem. Here are some of the propositions on the November 8 midterm ballot around the Bay:. Article...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Nonprofit to Receive $10 Million in Climate Change Fight
California recently approved nearly $100 million in grants for 10 underserved communities to fight climate change and millions from those grants are going to a group of nonprofits in Contra Costa County. “I literally had to fight back tears,” said Doria Robinson, executive director of Urban Tilth in Richmond. “This...
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Death of East Bay Dentist Appears to be Murder-for-Hire: Officials
The August shooting death of a well-regarded dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon appears to be a murder-for-hire, officials said Friday, adding that two suspects had been arrested. Dr. Lili Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue. The two suspects who were arrested –...
NBC Bay Area
Doctors Reach Tentative Agreement With Santa Clara County, Cancel Strike
South Bay doctors have reached a tentative agreement with Santa Clara County. Last week, 450 physicians, dentists, and podiatrists announced they were going to walk off the job next month over staffing issues. They said there are not enough employees at the Sprawling County Hospital Complex, leaving them so overworked,...
NBC Bay Area
Nasal Spray Can Stop Deadly Drug Overdoses, So Why Isn't It on Every School Campus?
California Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond is taking action after an NBC Bay Area Investigation exposed a potential safety risk inside schools, threatening hundreds of thousands of students across the state. In surveying the largest school districts in the Bay Area, the Investigative Unit discovered just how few schools are...
NBC Bay Area
Boyfriend Arrested in Apparent Murder-for-Hire Slaying of East Bay Dentist Apparently Dies by Suicide: Sheriff
The boyfriend who was arrested in the apparent murder-for-hire slaying of an East Bay dentist appears to have died by suicide Friday while in custody, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. Nelson Chia, 73, of Oakland was found motionless and unresponsive by deputies conducting a routing check at Santa Rita...
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: San Francisco Propositions D and E on Affordable Housing
In San Francisco, two competing ballot measures, Propositions D and E, are promising to cut through red tape and get affordable housing built more quickly. They sound similar on the surface, but they have some key differences. Proposition D. Proposition D comes from Mayor London Breed, and most of its...
NBC Bay Area
Bobcat Spotted at Ohlone College in Fremont
A bobcat was spotted walking around Ohlone College in Fremont's Mission San Jose District late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the college's police department. The bobcat was seen around 5 p.m. near the tennis courts on the southern edge of Ohlone's Fremont campus. Police are asking students and...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
NBC Bay Area
Urban Garden Sparks Mixed Reaction Among SF's Mission Residents, Workers
A handful of urban planters are sparking a new debate in San Francisco. It centers around a mission district lot that some neighbors use for parking. But now a group of so-called guerilla gardeners said it should be green space, adding to the debate, it's not totally clear who owns the space.
NBC Bay Area
Paul Pelosi Recovering After Violent Attack in San Francisco Home
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, at an emotional late Friday afternoon news conference from police headquarters, said the early morning break-in and the ensuing violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their Pacific Heights residence was "intentional". Scott said the assault was "not a random...
NBC Bay Area
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
NBC Bay Area
City of San Jose Asks Families Stay Vigilant This Halloween Amid Pedestrian Accidents
The city of San Jose is asking parents to take extra measures this weekend as the city reaches an all-time high in pedestrian accidents. With 56 traffic deaths so far this year, and more than half of them pedestrians, vigilance this Halloween is key. “We just kinda stay in the...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Arrested in Oakland in Connection With Boy Found Dead in Suitcase in Rural Indiana
A grim and heartbreaking discovery in rural Indiana led to an arrest in the Bay Area. A 5-year-old boy’s body was found in a suitcase a couple of months ago and police said they made an arrest in Oakland. Cairo Jordan, from Atlanta, Georgia, was discovered dead in a...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Stabbing at West San Jose Home
A woman died Wednesday evening in a stabbing at a home in West San Jose, and officers arrested a man at the scene, according to police. At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home
Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man's Elaborate Haunted House Tradition Returns From Pandemic Pause
For the past 22 years, Bob Schiro and his "Boo Crew" have built haunted houses from scratch for the benefit of their San Jose community. Each year, the crew picks a new theme and then builds an entirely new, multi-story structure from the ground up to reflect it. Every year,...
NBC Bay Area
Active Shooter Report at Santa Cruz High School Unfounded: Police
A report of an active shooter and multiple people shot at Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning caused a panic, but it was determined to be unfounded, police said. Several schools in Santa Cruz were placed on lockdown while police responded to the campus and investigated the report. After the...
