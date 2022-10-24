The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.

