Berkeley, CA

NBC Bay Area

East Bay Nonprofit to Receive $10 Million in Climate Change Fight

California recently approved nearly $100 million in grants for 10 underserved communities to fight climate change and millions from those grants are going to a group of nonprofits in Contra Costa County. “I literally had to fight back tears,” said Doria Robinson, executive director of Urban Tilth in Richmond. “This...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bobcat Spotted at Ohlone College in Fremont

A bobcat was spotted walking around Ohlone College in Fremont's Mission San Jose District late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the college's police department. The bobcat was seen around 5 p.m. near the tennis courts on the southern edge of Ohlone's Fremont campus. Police are asking students and...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Paul Pelosi Recovering After Violent Attack in San Francisco Home

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, at an emotional late Friday afternoon news conference from police headquarters, said the early morning break-in and the ensuing violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their Pacific Heights residence was "intentional". Scott said the assault was "not a random...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source

A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area

The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Stabbing at West San Jose Home

A woman died Wednesday evening in a stabbing at a home in West San Jose, and officers arrested a man at the scene, according to police. At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said Thursday.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home

Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Active Shooter Report at Santa Cruz High School Unfounded: Police

A report of an active shooter and multiple people shot at Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning caused a panic, but it was determined to be unfounded, police said. Several schools in Santa Cruz were placed on lockdown while police responded to the campus and investigated the report. After the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

