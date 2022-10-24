ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXAN

12 best Joker costumes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Joker is a well-known character who first appeared as a villain in the DC comic book “Batman” in 1940. Over the decades, he has been featured in several movies as well. With his distinctive look and dark...
KXAN

Best dinosaur costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Hollywood maintaining a steady flow of entertainment featuring prehistoric beasts running rampant, dinosaur costumes show no sign of waning in popularity. Whether you're looking to dress up as a cowboy comically mounted on a Tyrannosaurus steed or want to wear a detailed, movie-accurate mask that looks straight from a film set, there is a costume available to suit every dinosaur fan’s preferences.
KXAN

12 best Halloween Squishmallows

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These adorable, cuddly stuffed toys are popular from babies and toddlers through teenagers. Made of machine-washable polyester and stuffed the perfect amount to be squished, they are among the softest and cuddliest toys. Not only can they be snuggled and loved, they also make a great pillow. There are plenty of themed Halloween Squishmallows as well as beloved spooky characters.

